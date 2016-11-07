US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.7540 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China Premier Li says economy to maintain steady growth
* China to allow "reasonable" local government financing needs
* China launches 10 bln euro fund for Central, Eastern Europe
* China, Hong Kong stock regulators to crack down on illegal cross-border market manipulation
* China preliminary Q3 current account surplus at $71.2 bln - forex regulator
* Hong Kong unveils fresh property curbs as Chinese buyers rush in
* China to ramp up risk monitoring in agricultural futures
* China sets export tax rebate for refined fuel at 17 pct
* China sets 2020 target for installed nuclear power capacity at 58 Gigawatt
* ChinaCoal in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract prices - sources
* China internet authority formalises regulations for live-streaming industry Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* SAIC Motor's Oct vehicles sales up 19.9 pct
* Guangzhou Automobile Group's Oct vehicles production volume up 15.4 pct, vehicle sales up 35 pct
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Oct vehicles sales up 8.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise up to 4.5 bln yuan
* China regulator has terminated the examination of 73 IPOs in Jan-Sept, mainly due to a slump in their results during the reporting period and a failure to timely update their financial information
M&A
* Shanghai Electric to acquire stakes in Shanghai Prime Machinery , Thales SAIC Transportation via share issue
* Sepura confirms merger talks with Hytera Communications
* China National Coal Group Corp gets approval to acquire shares in SDIC Xinji Energy Regulation
* Ag Bank of China to pay New York state $215 mln for anti-money laundering violations
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports of insider trading investigation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* EXCLUSIVE-Singulato is China's latest e-car newcomer to rev up with big fundraising
* China's Baosteel quickens steel capacity cuts for 2016-2017
* Goldcup Electric Apparatus unit, Eve Energy, Chongqing Changan unit to cooperate on new energy car (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)