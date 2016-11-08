* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct

* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.7769 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Oct forex reserves fall most in 9 months, lowest since early 2011

* China gold reserves rose slightly at end-Oct - central bank

* China adopts cyber security law in face of overseas opposition

* China parliament bans some private, for-profit schools

* China's state council approves "Northeast China Revitalization 13TH Five-Year Plan"

* China allows insurers to invest in domestic certificates of deposit

* As supply shrinks, coking coal jumps 10 pct, leads broad China commodities rally

* Starved of coal, China steel mills opt for output cuts and early repairs

* China starts to build its first floating nuclear power reactor for deployment off coast Data due:

* China trade data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China's LeEco to slow pace of growth, faces "big company disease" - CEO

* Poly Real Estate's Oct contract sales up 41.1 pct, wins China, U.S. land sites with partners

* TCL's smartphone sales down 10.7 pct, LCD TV sales up 37.4 pct in Oct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics's IPO 7,020.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shanghai Laimu Electronics' IPO 7,178.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* AVIC Aviation Engine plans share issue of 10 bln yuan to repay loans, replenish capital

M&A

* Shenzhen O-Film Tech to buy Sony Electronics Huanan for $234 mln

* Russia's Rosneft sells stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Beijing Gas for $1.1 bln

Regulation

* AgBank fine shows China banks still flunking compliance test

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Great Wall Motor clarifies on news articles regarding intention to launch new brand

* China Railway Construction unit's consortium wins PPP contract worth about 1.6 bln yuan

