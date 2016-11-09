* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2 pct
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.7838 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China c.bank to keep liquidity ample, curb asset bubbles
* China's commodities imports slow to lowest in months
* EU investigates tariff avoidance by Chinese steel firms
* China's commodity exchanges hike fees to tame wild price rallies
* Hong Kong expected to become a member of AIIB in coming months
* China regulator warns e-commerce firms on 'Singles Day' sales tactics
Data due:
* China publishes Oct CPI and PPI data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Wanda Cinema Line Jan-Oct box office revenue up 25.2 pct y/y at 6.3 billion
yuan
* Juneyao Airlines Oct passengers carried up 22.5 pct y/y, cargo and mail
carried up 41.3 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Buchang's IPO 5,536.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Tianjin Guifaxiang 18th Street Mahua Food's IPO 3,727.9 times oversubscribed
in online tranche
M&A
* China Shipping Haisheng to acquire a 5 pct stake in DHC Software
for 1.6 bln yuan
Trading halts
* Aisino shares trading to be halted pending stock ownership incentive plan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chinese automaker Geely outlines ambitious growth goals
* LeEco's plan to acquire a 100 pct stake in LeEco Pictures not expected to be
completed in 2016
* LeEco official says self-driving car still top priority - media
* PetroChina expands receiving capacity of LNG terminals
* YTO Express Group to cooperate with China Unicom
* China Railway Construction wins convention centre contract worth 5.9
bln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)