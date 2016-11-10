* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 46 pct

* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -2.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.7777 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Under gov't pressure, China's top coal miners to cut long-term prices

* Q3 direct investment by overseas investors in China's domestic financial institutions saw net outflow of $2.31 bln for the first time - forex regulator

* China's steel, raw materials surge again to multi-year peaks Data due:

* China FDI

* China money and lending to watch between 10th and 15th

* China Oct vehicle sales data - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment sees 2016 net profit up 85-115 pct

* Beiqi Foton Motor's Oct vehicle sales up 27.7 pct

* China Merchants Shekou Oct contract sales at 8.5 billion yuan, Jan-Oct contract sales at 55.7 billion yuan

* Daqin Railway's Oct cargo throughput up 12.5 percent y/y, Jan-Oct cargo throughput down 17.8 percent y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* CRRC gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares in private placement

* Ping An Life Insurance, a party acting in concert with Shanghai Jahwa's controlling shareholder, boosted a 0.5 pct stake in Shanghai Jahwa

* Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin's IPO 4,708.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development's IPO 5,540.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China Evergrande boosted its stake in Vanke to 8.285 pct by acquiring another 61.9 million Vanke A shares

* CEFC China agrees to buy Prague office complex from Penta

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Construction Bank says signs $1.48 bln debt-to-equity swap with Guangzhou Communications Investment Group (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)