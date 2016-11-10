US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 46 pct
* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -2.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.7777 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Under gov't pressure, China's top coal miners to cut long-term prices
* Q3 direct investment by overseas investors in China's domestic financial institutions saw net outflow of $2.31 bln for the first time - forex regulator
* China's steel, raw materials surge again to multi-year peaks Data due:
* China FDI
* China money and lending to watch between 10th and 15th
* China Oct vehicle sales data - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment sees 2016 net profit up 85-115 pct
* Beiqi Foton Motor's Oct vehicle sales up 27.7 pct
* China Merchants Shekou Oct contract sales at 8.5 billion yuan, Jan-Oct contract sales at 55.7 billion yuan
* Daqin Railway's Oct cargo throughput up 12.5 percent y/y, Jan-Oct cargo throughput down 17.8 percent y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* CRRC gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares in private placement
* Ping An Life Insurance, a party acting in concert with Shanghai Jahwa's controlling shareholder, boosted a 0.5 pct stake in Shanghai Jahwa
* Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin's IPO 4,708.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development's IPO 5,540.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China Evergrande boosted its stake in Vanke to 8.285 pct by acquiring another 61.9 million Vanke A shares
* CEFC China agrees to buy Prague office complex from Penta
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Construction Bank says signs $1.48 bln debt-to-equity swap with Guangzhou Communications Investment Group (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)