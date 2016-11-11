* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8 pct

* SSEC +1.4 pct, CSI300 +1.1 pct, HSI +1.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.8090

* FTSE China A50 +1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* UK and China seek to bury power plant spat with deeper finance ties

* China investors seek to turn Trump panic into profit

* Chinese commercial banks NPL ratio in 3Q rises to 1.76 pct

* China auto sales grow faster than expected as uncertain tax policy looms

* China frees up natgas prices for fertilizer - state planner

* China state planner approves $4.09 bln urban railway project in Nanjing city

* Shanghai Futures Exchange to adjust metals margins, limits

* China's Dalian urges regulator to approve soybean meal options Data due:

* China money and lending between November 11 and 15

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Gemdale's Oct contract sales up 15.9 percent y/y, unit wins land auction for 4.74 bln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Citic Bank to raise 35 bln yuan via preferred shares issue

* Fosun Pharmaceutical raises 2.3 bln yuan via private placement; controlling shareholder boosted a 0.24 pct stake in the company

* Orient Landscape and Environment raises 1.05 bln yuan via private placement

* Shenzhen O-film Tech raises 1.37 bln yuan in private placement, controlling shareholder to acquire up to 100 mln yuan worth of shares in the company

* Bomesc Offshore Engineering's IPO 5,305.96 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies's IPO 2,988 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Greenland Holdings' unit to acquire stake in HCP Chongqing Property's unit

* Ingram extends end date of merger agreement with Tianjin Tianhai

* Securities Regulator halts review of stake acquisition and fund raising plan of Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Trading halts/resumption

* Aisino shares to resume trading on Nov 11

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Yanzhou Coal Mining receives government supporting fund of 149 mln yuan

* Suning Commerce to sell appliances subsidiary for 1.3 bln yuan to affiliate