* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24 pct

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8452 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China issues contingency guidelines for managing local govt debt woes

* China Oct c.bank FX sales at $39.2 bln, easing from Sept

* China looking to take part in Areva restructuring

* MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes

* China soybean futures plunge on talk of govt moves to curb speculation - analysts

* China's northern Heilongjiang to close 44 coal mines in 5 yrs

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Life Jan-Oct premium income at about 394.7 bln yuan

* New China Life Jan-Oct accumulated gross premium income at 102.15 bln yuan

* Ping An Insurance announces Jan-Oct premium income for units

* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Oct newly signed contracts up 29 pct

* CRRC's July-Nov newly signed contracts at 25.2 bln yuan

* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Oct newly signed contracts up 9 pct

* Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Oct passenger throughput up 11.8 pct y/y, cargo throughput up 11.4 pct y/y

* Hainan Airlines Oct passenger carried up 23.0 pct y/y, mail and cargo carried up 3.9 pct y/y

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile aims to achieve 54-60 bln yuan in sales revenue in 2017

Equity changes/IPOs

* TESIRO Jewelry's IPO 5207.64 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Great-Sun Foods' IPO 7,236.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Bank of Shanghai's share trade to debut on Nov 16

M&A

* Gree Electric Appliances to cut or cancel fundraising for asset acquisition proposal

* Chinese copper firm buys owner of Hollywood's Voltage, maker of "The Hurt Locker"

* Shanghai Electric to acquire equity, property assets via share issue

* SAIC Motor's unit to buy 90 pct stake in auto tech firm for 221.9 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology to boost capital of ultimate controlling shareholder's finance unit

* China Railway Construction consortium wins $2-bln Beijing airport project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)