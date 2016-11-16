* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.8565 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index 2.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China will accomplish key 2016 development tasks -premier

* Peru asks to join China-led trade deal but still hopeful on TPP

* China's overheated Shenzhen and Wuhan step up curbs on home purchases

* China produced 461,000 new energy vehicles in Jan-Sept, up 83.7 pct y/y -National Statistics Bureau

* MEDIA-China considers consumption tax on luxury cars

* China Huarong to sell $3.64 bln of bonds to buy more distressed assets

* After frantic rally, China commodities fall hard as speculators panic

* China's Wuhan Steel says completed capacity cuts ahead of schedule

* Freeport sees 2017 copper TC/RCs flat to lower amid balanced market

* INTERVIEW-Japan's Pan Pacific Copper sees China 2017 copper premium near $72/T Data due:

* China Commercial Banks' Forex Purchases/Sales

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Leshi Holdings secures $600 mln in support

* CSG Holding's Chairman Zeng Nan, CEO Wu Guobin, CFO Luo Youming and four vice presidents resign

Earnings/Performance

* China Pacific Insurance Group announces Jan-Oct premium income for subsidiaries

* China Southern Airlines Oct passenger carried up 7.1 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 11.5 percent y/y

* Air China Oct passenger carried up 7.3 percent y/y, cargo and mail carried up 9.5 percent y/y

* China Eastern Airlines Oct passenger carried up 8.1 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 3.2 percent y/y

* Metallurgical Corp of China's Jan-Oct contracts up 17.9 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shenli Electrical Machine's IPO 8,323.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology's IPO 3,593.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment to buy stake in medicine firm for 862.7 mln yuan, shares to resume trading

* Lundin Mining to sell stake in Tenke mine owner for $1.14 bln

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction's consortium wins bid for subway PPP project in Qingdao city with investment of about 22.9 bln yuan

* Blackcow Food, China Fortune Land, asset management firm plan 3 bln yuan industry fund (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)