BRIEF-Supreme Infrastructure India gets EPC order worth 2.44 bln rupees
* Says LoA from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited for construction of flyover at Ratu road
SHANGHAI, Nov 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China calls for new private bank to rejuvenate northeast
* U.S. panel urges ban on China state firms buying U.S. companies
* China Jan-Oct FDI +4.2 pct y/y - state radio
* China's retail sales to reach about 48 trln yuan by 2020 - Commerce Ministry
* China c.bank lends $43.96 bln via medium-term lending facility, rates unchanged
* China commercial banks' forex sales ease to $14.6 bln in Oct
* China's Bohai-rim thermal coal index falls for 2nd straight week
Company moves:
In focus
* REUTERS SUMMIT-China Minsheng Fin eyes financial sector buys in Europe
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai International Airport's Oct passenger throughput up 8.4 pct y/y, cargo throughput up 11.0 pct y/y
* China Coal Energy Oct and Jan-Oct commercial coal output down 10.7 pct and 15.5 pct, respectively
Equity changes/IPOs
* Power Construction Corp of China gets regulatory approval for private placement
* Jointown Pharma shares to halt trading from Nov 17 pending private placement plan
* Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries' IPO 3,827.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 4,473.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Gree Electric Appliances scraps asset acquisition plan, share trade to resume
* Freeport closes Congo mine sale, CEO talking to state miner
* Shaanxi J&R Fire Protection shares to resume trading, plans to acquire a 19.9 pct stake in Altura Mining Ltd for AUD41.6 mln
* Deadline extended for Beijing Xinwei Technology, Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal Regulation
* Shanghai Zhongyida probed by securities regulator for possible information disclosure violation, could be given delisting alert in case of severe violation or fraud
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Liaoning Cheng Da to sell stakes in JVs with Carrefour China for 420 mln yuan
* Focused Photonics Hangzhou's consortium signs river treatment PPP contract worth 1.25 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJSnjs) Further company coverage: