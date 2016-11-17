* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8761 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct

Policy, government, sector news:

* China calls for new private bank to rejuvenate northeast

* U.S. panel urges ban on China state firms buying U.S. companies

* China Jan-Oct FDI +4.2 pct y/y - state radio

* China's retail sales to reach about 48 trln yuan by 2020 - Commerce Ministry

* China c.bank lends $43.96 bln via medium-term lending facility, rates unchanged

* China commercial banks' forex sales ease to $14.6 bln in Oct

* China's Bohai-rim thermal coal index falls for 2nd straight week

Company moves:

In focus

* REUTERS SUMMIT-China Minsheng Fin eyes financial sector buys in Europe

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai International Airport's Oct passenger throughput up 8.4 pct y/y, cargo throughput up 11.0 pct y/y

* China Coal Energy Oct and Jan-Oct commercial coal output down 10.7 pct and 15.5 pct, respectively

Equity changes/IPOs

* Power Construction Corp of China gets regulatory approval for private placement

* Jointown Pharma shares to halt trading from Nov 17 pending private placement plan

* Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries' IPO 3,827.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 4,473.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Gree Electric Appliances scraps asset acquisition plan, share trade to resume

* Freeport closes Congo mine sale, CEO talking to state miner

* Shaanxi J&R Fire Protection shares to resume trading, plans to acquire a 19.9 pct stake in Altura Mining Ltd for AUD41.6 mln

* Deadline extended for Beijing Xinwei Technology, Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal Regulation

* Shanghai Zhongyida probed by securities regulator for possible information disclosure violation, could be given delisting alert in case of severe violation or fraud

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Liaoning Cheng Da to sell stakes in JVs with Carrefour China for 420 mln yuan

* Focused Photonics Hangzhou's consortium signs river treatment PPP contract worth 1.25 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)