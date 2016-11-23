* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15 pct
* SSEC +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8920 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Chinese official optimistic about US trade amid Trump uncertainty
* New yuan fix 'encourages capital flight' from China - ex PBOC policymaker
* New Development Bank approves loans for China, India projects
* Shanghai Futures Exchange to raise metals margins, trading limits
Data due:
* China issues final batch of trade data for major commodities
Company moves:
In focus
* China Evergrande Group further boosts its stake in China Vanke to 10 pct
* Securities regulators asks China State Construction Engineering to confirm if
Anbang Asset has plans to engage in the company's operation and management
* Wanda Group dismisses Beijing Soft Rock's "asset-swap deal" announcement as
purely "publicity stunt"
Equity changes/IPOs
* Songcheng Performance's controlling shareholder and other major shareholders
cut a combined 4.4 pct stake
* Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical sold entire stake in Guotai
Junan Securities
* Tibet Aim Pharm's Shenzhen IPO 3,283.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Chinese, Japanese, Kazakh firms in talks about Areva stake - source
* Deadline extended for Beijing Xinwei, Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal
* INTERVIEW-China's Jin Jiang seeking more luxury hotels in Europe
Major contracts
* China Railway signs deal on infrastructure projects, investment worth
at least 100 bln yuan
* China Railway Construction wins highway contract with investment at
2.7 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's CCB seeks foreign investors for debt-for-equity swaps
* China's AgBank to set up $1.45 billion debt swap subsidiary
* Han's Laser Technology plans to increase investment in overseas unit
