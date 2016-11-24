* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.9190 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Offshore yuan hits new record low in volatile trade
* China top innovator with 1 million patent requests in year - UN
* China's banking regulator issues new draft rules on off-balance sheet
* China's Big Five banks to set up AMCs for debt-for-equity swaps - Caixin
* China to merge state cotton reserves manager with stockpiler Sinograin
* China FTZ to expand net money inflows - PBOC Shanghai branch
* China coke output in Sept up 7.3 pct -stats bureau
* China's coal stockpiles climb to highest this year on output boost
* Shanxi Coking Coal Group signs supply contracts with 6 steel firms - state planner
Company moves:
In focus
* China reaches preliminary agreement with Peru to expand Toromocho copper mine
* CSG offered 2-bln-yuan loan by shareholder Jushenghua to keep
operation stable
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder acquired
another 837,000 H-shares in the company
* Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares
* Shanghai 2345 Network's ultimate controlling shareholder cuts a 2.3 pct stake
* Shenzhen Anche Technologies' Shenzhen IPO 7,030.2 times oversubscribed in
online tranche
* Huaan Securities' IPO 1,113 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to acquire Tristone Flowtech from Bavaria France
Holding
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products to acquire a 10.23 percent stake in co's
bio-pharmaceuticals unit for 550 million yuan
Major contracts
* Power Construction Corp of China wins bid for 9.5 bln yuan infrastructure
projects
* Sinosteel Engineering's unit signs MOU with Australia's Northern Minerals
