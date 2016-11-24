* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.9190 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Offshore yuan hits new record low in volatile trade

* China top innovator with 1 million patent requests in year - UN

* China's banking regulator issues new draft rules on off-balance sheet

* China's Big Five banks to set up AMCs for debt-for-equity swaps - Caixin

* China to merge state cotton reserves manager with stockpiler Sinograin

* China FTZ to expand net money inflows - PBOC Shanghai branch

* China coke output in Sept up 7.3 pct -stats bureau

* China's coal stockpiles climb to highest this year on output boost

* Shanxi Coking Coal Group signs supply contracts with 6 steel firms - state planner

Company moves:

In focus

* China reaches preliminary agreement with Peru to expand Toromocho copper mine

* CSG offered 2-bln-yuan loan by shareholder Jushenghua to keep operation stable

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder acquired another 837,000 H-shares in the company

* Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares

* Shanghai 2345 Network's ultimate controlling shareholder cuts a 2.3 pct stake

* Shenzhen Anche Technologies' Shenzhen IPO 7,030.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Huaan Securities' IPO 1,113 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to acquire Tristone Flowtech from Bavaria France Holding

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products to acquire a 10.23 percent stake in co's bio-pharmaceuticals unit for 550 million yuan Major contracts

* Power Construction Corp of China wins bid for 9.5 bln yuan infrastructure projects

* Sinosteel Engineering's unit signs MOU with Australia's Northern Minerals (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)