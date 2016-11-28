* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 14 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.8 pct
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.9170 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock trading link to launch on Dec. 5
* Chinese yuan still a strong currency, should stabilise -central banker
* China securities regulator approves 14 IPOs to raise up to 11.2 bln yuan
* China steps up protection of property rights
* China's Oct industrial profits get boost from raw material sectors
* China state-owned firms' year-to-date profit growth turns positive in Oct
* China's money rates rise on seasonal demand for funds and yuan weakness
* China c.bank warns against outflows via Shanghai FTZ disguised as investment - sources
* China may look at banks' cross-border yuan business in risk assessments - Caixin
* China launches commodity trading centre in Shanghai, eyes Asia gas hub status
* China's iron ore imports on track to top 1 bln T; India shipments surge
Data due:
* China services trade deficit data
Company moves:
In focus
* Anbang Asset plans to further acquire up to 3.5 billion shares in China State Construction
Engineering in next 12 months
* China Great Wall AMC restructures as joint stock company ahead of IPO
* INTERVIEW-Xiaomi says shrinking smartphone sales won't hit the company
* Hainan Airlines announces major plans
Equity changes/IPOs
* Beijing Xinwei Technology's major shareholder cut 56.2 million shares between
September 6 and November 23
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group further boosts
shareholding
M&A
* EXCLUSIVE-Russia's InterRAO, China Huadian Corp interested in Enel Russia - sources
* Shanghai Electric Power plans to acquire SPIC's unit for about 3 bln yuan
* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma scraps asset acquisition plan, share trade to resume
* Changyuan Group buys a 25 pct stake in lithium technology firm for 100 mln
yuan
Regulation
* Hundsun Technologies' software unit punished by securities regulator for
facilitating illegal margin financing
* GF Securities receives penalty decision from securities regulator
* China probes Chongqing Iron and Steel Group executive over 'discipline breach'
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Jahwa United's chairman resigns, share trade to resume
* Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering to set up investment JV with CITIC Securities
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)