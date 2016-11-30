* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.4 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8980 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China forex regulator tightens controls to stem capital outflows - sources

* China's yuan will appreciate vs dollar in the long-term-c.bank adviser

* China regulator says supports legitimate, compliant overseas direct investment

* China QFII quota rises to $86.41 bln at end-Nov - FX regulator

* China 10-yr March treasury futures close down 0.7 pct

* China c.bank rejects media report that some mortgage lending suspended

* China's banking regulator asks peer-to-peer lenders to register

* China to further open up upstream oil and gas sector by 2020

* China to invest $174 bln in hydro and wind from 2016-2020 - NEA

* China's property market in a bubble but won't collapse, says Wanda chairman

* When necessary, will promptly intervene in some insurance companies' aggressive equity investment to promote their prudent and steady investment - insurance regulator vice chairman

Company moves:

In focus

* China Evergrande further boosts its stake in China Vanke to 14.07 pct

* Poly Real Estate scraps stake purchase plan, share trade to resume

* Tech-focused investment bank China Renaissance targets growth at home, U.S.

Earnings/Performance

* Henan Senyuan Electric expects 2016 profit to rise 80-110 pct y/y

Equity changes

* Shanghai Jahwa United 's controlling shareholder and party acting in concert with it boost their combined stake to 32 pct

* Bank of Jiangsu plans to raise up to 20 bln yuan in preference share private placement

* Jointown Pharma plans to raise up to 4 bln yuan in share private placement to replenish capital

* Lock-up period for Shanghai Huayi's 287.2 mln shares to end on Dec 5

IPO

* Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities sets H-share offering at HK$3.6

* Shenyang Sinqi Pharmaceutical's Shenzhen IPO 6,610.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology's IPO 2,707.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A/Asset restructuring

* Lancy's unit raises stakes in South Korea's L&P Cosmetics

* Tianqi Lithium plans to exercise option to buy Rockwood Lithium stake

* Chengdu Techcent Environment plans to buy Aqseptence Group via share issue Regulation

* Far East Smarter Energy's owner probed, invests in energy project

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Eastern Airlines to sell China Eastern Air Logistics for 2.43 bln yuan

* Lingnan Landscape in deal to invest in tourism project worth 5.1 bln yuan (Reporting by China bureau)