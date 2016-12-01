* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.8 pct
* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.8848 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China names custodian banks in plan to invest up to $290 bln in pension funds
* China's private-sector engine revs up, but will it keep firing?
* China steps up quality checks on state-owned overseas assets
* China's overseas securities investment (excluding reserve assets) totalled $312 bln at
end-June, up 11 pct from end-2015 - forex regulator
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* Shanghai exchange limits zinc, lead positions for non-members
Data due:
* China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI
* Caixin manufacturing PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng, has rapidly
raised its stake in Gree Electric to 4.13 pct from 0.99 pct at end-Q3. Gree shares
will resume trading on Thursday
* Cnina's CNPC to split natural gas sales arm from transportation business
* Beijing Xinwei still in talks to buy Spacecom but for a reduced price
Equity changes
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets approval to issue up to 80.7 mln H-shares
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Sanan Optoelectronics' shareholder terminates share purchase plan
* China Sports Industry's shareholder not in talks with related parties on share
transfer
* Chongqing Zhifei Biological's major shareholder cut stake by 3.7 pct to 12.45
pct
* Hengtong Optic Electric's controlling shareholder to boost stake
IPOs
* Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology's Shenzhen IPO 8,568.8 times
oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiajiayue's IPO 4,407 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Hytera Communications in talks to buy Sepura, sets up overseas units
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals updates on progress of participation in privatization
of Vitaco
* Wolong Electric plans to sell unit's stake for 1.08 bln yuan to Xiamen Red
Phase Instruments
Major contracts
* Greenland's units win infrastructure PPP contracts worth 599.8 mln yuan
* China Railway Construction's units win contracts worth 19.8 bln yuan
* Suzhou Gold Mantis unit signs PPP project with investment of about 3.6 bln
yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BOE Technology to invest 46.5 bln yuan in AMOLED project, unit to expand
TFT-LED output
* Aier Eye Hospital invests in ophthalmology fund, sets up U.S. unit
* ZTE's unit in deal to sell 85.5 pct stake in ZTEWelink for 692.55 mln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)