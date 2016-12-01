* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.8 pct

* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8848 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China names custodian banks in plan to invest up to $290 bln in pension funds

* China's private-sector engine revs up, but will it keep firing?

* China steps up quality checks on state-owned overseas assets

* China's overseas securities investment (excluding reserve assets) totalled $312 bln at end-June, up 11 pct from end-2015 - forex regulator

* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

* Shanghai exchange limits zinc, lead positions for non-members Data due:

* China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI

* Caixin manufacturing PMI

Company moves:

In focus

* Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng, has rapidly raised its stake in Gree Electric to 4.13 pct from 0.99 pct at end-Q3. Gree shares will resume trading on Thursday

* Cnina's CNPC to split natural gas sales arm from transportation business

* Beijing Xinwei still in talks to buy Spacecom but for a reduced price

Equity changes

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets approval to issue up to 80.7 mln H-shares

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff gets regulatory approval for share private placement

* Sanan Optoelectronics' shareholder terminates share purchase plan

* China Sports Industry's shareholder not in talks with related parties on share transfer

* Chongqing Zhifei Biological's major shareholder cut stake by 3.7 pct to 12.45 pct

* Hengtong Optic Electric's controlling shareholder to boost stake

IPOs

* Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology's Shenzhen IPO 8,568.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jiajiayue's IPO 4,407 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Hytera Communications in talks to buy Sepura, sets up overseas units

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals updates on progress of participation in privatization of Vitaco

* Wolong Electric plans to sell unit's stake for 1.08 bln yuan to Xiamen Red Phase Instruments Major contracts

* Greenland's units win infrastructure PPP contracts worth 599.8 mln yuan

* China Railway Construction's units win contracts worth 19.8 bln yuan

* Suzhou Gold Mantis unit signs PPP project with investment of about 3.6 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* BOE Technology to invest 46.5 bln yuan in AMOLED project, unit to expand TFT-LED output

* Aier Eye Hospital invests in ophthalmology fund, sets up U.S. unit

* ZTE's unit in deal to sell 85.5 pct stake in ZTEWelink for 692.55 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)