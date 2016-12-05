* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8 pct
* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct, HSI -1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8900 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China securities regulator chairman condemns "barbaric" company buy-outs by asset managers
* Chinese insurers have significant risk management deficiencies - watchdog
* China's Xi says government to increase environmental inspections
* Shenzhen-HK stock link lets foreigners access China's booming tech firms
* China's money rates rise for week on tight liquidity
* Bank of China sharply limits forex sales to companies in Shanghai - sources
* Chinese policymakers closely watching capital flows, market changes - Finmin official
* China should use part of its foreign reserves to stabilise yuan expectations -c.bank
adviser
* China aims to boost equity funding with national investment standard - c.bank official
* China to issue yuan sovereign bonds via Hong Kong Monetary Authority's money markets unit
* China securities regulator approves 13 IPOs to raise up to 7.5 bln yuan
Data due:
* Caixin Services PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* Vanke clarifies speculation over block trades
* Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng, says its stake
in Gree Electric is below 5 pct
* Obama bars China's Fujian from buying Aixtron's U.S. business
Earnings/Performance
* China Vanke reports Nov sales of 29.47 bln yuan
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Nov sales up 0.1 pct
* Jiangling Motors' Nov vehicle sales up 66.3 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Wuliangye Yibin cuts share issue size to 1.85 bln yuan from 2.33 bln yuan
* BOE buys back shares, unit and partners plan insurance firm
* Minsheng Banking gets regulatory approval to issue preference shares
M&A
* YTP Express plans private placement, exchangeable bonds, scraps acquisition
plan
* Chinese suitors eye stake in Wacker Chemie's Siltronic -sources
* Shanghai Lujiazui's units win bid to acquire Suzhou firm
* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof's unit to acquire stake in Germany's DAW
unit
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' unit to acquire stake in biopharma firm
Potential default
* Inner Mongolia Berun has uncertainties in super short-term bills interest payment
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Gemdale to acquire stake in property project, unit's JV applies for U.S. bank
loans
* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine in licensing agreement with Japan's Oncolys Biopharma
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)