US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 21 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7 pct
* SSEC -1.2 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8830 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* PREVIEW-China Nov data to show steady growth, but yuan, capital controls a worry
* China to push forward reforms that benefit economic growth - President Xi
* Bank of China says still conducting "reasonable" forex sales in Shanghai
* China pledges to simplify tax scheme after switch to VAT
* China sets 2020 target for clean air in big cities
* Moody's says outlook for China's banking system is negative Regulation
* Insurance regulator takes regulatory measures against Foresea Life, a unit of Baoneng, including suspending its new universal life insurance business
* Insurance regulator suspends online insurance business of 6 companies, including Foresea Life and Evergrande Life, a unit of China Evergrande
Company moves:
In focus
* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel get approval from China's anti-monopoly authorities for acquisition deal
* Aixtron could revive takeover despite U.S. block - analysts
Earnings/Performance
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Nov vehicle sales up 14.7 pct
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Nov vehicle sales down 5 pct
* Chongqing Sokon's Nov vehicle sales up 30.9 pct, share trade to halt
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology's IPO 3,035 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* A-Zenith Furniture's IPO 5,764.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Shanghai Electric Power gets CCP's approval to acquire K-Electric
* Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition
* Beijing Kingee Culture to acquire stakes in five jewelry firms for 3 bln yuan Default
* Inner Mongolia Berun Holding Group fails to pay interest on short-term bills
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Senyuan Electric signs MOU with Congo's SNEL Sari on electricity projects (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)