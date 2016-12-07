* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 15 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8820 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to clean up hazardous chemicals industry in next three years

* China fund manager, arrested after market crash, admits to manipulation - court

* China c.bank lends $49.29 bln via MLF on Tuesday, rates unchanged

* China signs 3-yr 18 bln yuan bilateral currency swap with Egypt Data due:

* China Nov forex reserves

Company moves:

In focus

* China suspends Foresea Life from selling universal life insurance

* China's insurance regulator will send inspection teams to Foresea Life and Evergrande Life on Dec 7 at the soonest - Shanghai Securities News

* China's HNA says could benefit from curbs on foreign deals

Earnings/Performance

* SAIC Motor's Nov vehicle sales up 11.7 pct

* Great Wall Motor's Nov vehicle sales up 43.4 pct

* Guangzhou Automobile Group's Nov vehicle sales up 34 pct

* Citic Securities' Nov net profit at 605.0 mln yuan

* China Merchants Securities' Nov net profit at 453.1 mln yuan

* Haitong Securities net profit for November 639.5 mln yuan

* GF Securities' Nov net profit at 431.9 mln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder boosts 76 mln yuan worth of shares in Dec 5-6

* Neusoft's 5-pct shareholder to boost an up to 10 pct stake within six months

* Tinci Materials Technology's major shareholder to cut a 4.61 pct stake in next 6 months

IPO

* Jiangsu Flag Chemical's Shenzhen IPO 6,793.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe's IPO 6,067.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Jinke Property Group to buy 3 real estate project firms for 2.35 bln yuan

* Huayi Brothers Media scraps plan to buy mobile game developer, shares to resume trading

* Zhejiang Huahai's unit to buy Par Pharmaceutical's factory in North Carolina

* Kaidi Ecological's unit to buy stake in China Minsheng Financial for HK$1.14 bln

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Focus Media Information Technology unit plans industrial investment partnership in Zhuhai

* China Fortune Land plans subsidiaries, wins land auction (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)