US STOCKS-Upbeat data brings investors back after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 15 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.8820 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to clean up hazardous chemicals industry in next three years
* China fund manager, arrested after market crash, admits to manipulation - court
* China c.bank lends $49.29 bln via MLF on Tuesday, rates unchanged
* China signs 3-yr 18 bln yuan bilateral currency swap with Egypt Data due:
* China Nov forex reserves
Company moves:
In focus
* China suspends Foresea Life from selling universal life insurance
* China's insurance regulator will send inspection teams to Foresea Life and Evergrande Life on Dec 7 at the soonest - Shanghai Securities News
* China's HNA says could benefit from curbs on foreign deals
Earnings/Performance
* SAIC Motor's Nov vehicle sales up 11.7 pct
* Great Wall Motor's Nov vehicle sales up 43.4 pct
* Guangzhou Automobile Group's Nov vehicle sales up 34 pct
* Citic Securities' Nov net profit at 605.0 mln yuan
* China Merchants Securities' Nov net profit at 453.1 mln yuan
* Haitong Securities net profit for November 639.5 mln yuan
* GF Securities' Nov net profit at 431.9 mln yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder boosts 76 mln yuan worth of shares in Dec 5-6
* Neusoft's 5-pct shareholder to boost an up to 10 pct stake within six months
* Tinci Materials Technology's major shareholder to cut a 4.61 pct stake in next 6 months
IPO
* Jiangsu Flag Chemical's Shenzhen IPO 6,793.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe's IPO 6,067.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Jinke Property Group to buy 3 real estate project firms for 2.35 bln yuan
* Huayi Brothers Media scraps plan to buy mobile game developer, shares to resume trading
* Zhejiang Huahai's unit to buy Par Pharmaceutical's factory in North Carolina
* Kaidi Ecological's unit to buy stake in China Minsheng Financial for HK$1.14 bln
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Focus Media Information Technology unit plans industrial investment partnership in Zhuhai
* China Fortune Land plans subsidiaries, wins land auction (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
