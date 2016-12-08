* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 13.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3 pct

* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.8720 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.0 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China premier says steady growth this year to lay good foundation for 2017

* China Nov forex reserves fall more than expected to lowest in nearly 6 years

* China c.bank activities behind Nov drop in FX reserves - forex regulator

* China starts $21.8 billion offshore fund amid currency concerns

* China gold reserves unchanged at end-November - central bank

* China pledges to increase openness with foreign investment rules

* China's CIC head says Trump to be careful in considering tariffs when in office Data due:

* China Nov trade data

Company moves:

In focus

* Sri Lanka to ink JV with Chinese firm to develop southern port

* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel gets regulatory approval for merger via share swap

* LeEco's sports unit cuts 10 pct of staff amid funding crunch

* Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology's unit plans cooperation with Apple

Earnings/Performance

* Wanda Cinema Line's Jan-Nov box office revenues up 25 pct

* Poly Real Estate's Nov contract sales up 21.3 pct, clinches seven property projects

* COSCO Shipping's Nov cargo throughput down 26.4 pct

* TCL's Nov smartphone sales down 27.86 pct y/y, LCD TV sales up 3.02 pct y/y

Equity changes

* Zijin Mining approved to issue A-shares in private placement

* Aier Eye Hospital to raise up to 2.4 bln yuan in private placement

* Lock-up period for Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power's 2.48 bln shares to end on Dec 13

* Lock-up period for Sanan Optoelectronics' 249.5 mln shares to end on Dec 15

IPOs

* Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive & Technology's IPO 6,654.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Lily Group's IPO 5,730 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Tianjin Tianhai Investment's acquisition of Ingram Micro Inc. in cash via its unit GCL ACQUISITION, INC has been completed

* Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments to acquire medical equipment firm for 2.2 bln yuan

Major contracts

* Shanghai Tunnel unit's project company signs highway PPP contract worth about 8.6 bln yuan

* China Railway Construction signs construction contract worth about 3.7 billion yuan in Thailand

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group sells software unit for 453.4 mln yuan

* China Int'l Marine Containers' part-owned unit to bring in strategic investor (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)