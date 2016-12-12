* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.9056 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to push reforms in 2017, financial risks rising- Xinhua

* China regulator says won't limit "normal" overseas remittances of profits

* China concerned about EU trade protection moves on steel -Commerce Ministry

* China c.bank chief economist expects property investment to slow in 2017- Xinhua

* China securities regulator approves on Friday 14 IPOs to raise up to 5.4 bln yuan

* China's money rates down for week on liquidity support

* China-led AIIB approves $301 mln in loans to Oman

* China c.bank says AgBank's Dubai branch to be renminbi clearing bank in UAE

* China to launch direct yuan trading with 7 currencies Regulation

* China insurance regulator bars Evergrande Life from stock market investment

* Shanghai futures exchange hikes hot-rolled coil fees, limits positions Data due:

* China Nov vehicle sales data - industry association

Company moves:

In focus

* China banks agree debt restructuring deal with Sinosteel -Bank of China

* Ping An's overseas investments impacted by China's capital outflow crackdown-CFO

* Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of Baoneng, says it won't further boost stake in Gree Electric and will sell its stake at an appropriate time

Earnings/Performance

* Shenzhen Airport Nov passengers carried up 7.4 pct y/y/, cargoes carried up 18.6 pct y/y

* Leyard Optoelectronic sees 2016 net profit up 90-110 pct

* China Merchants Shekou posts contract sales for Nov, Jan-Nov

Equity changes

* Neusoft's major shareholder boosts stake to 9.4 pct

* Shenzhen International Holdings' units cut a combined 1.01 pct stake in CSG Holding

* Guangzhou Automobile updates on approval of non-public issuance of A shares

* Guirenniao issues new shares for 396.4 mln yuan, new borrowings increased by 1.5 bln yuan as of end-Nov IPOs

* Chinese photo app maker Meitu prices IPO at bottom, raises $630 mln-source

* China Great Wall, seeking IPO, enters 'new era' as a joint-stock firm

M&A

* Global Top E-commerce to acquire stakes in two firms for 2.2 bln yuan

* SDIC Essence to acquire SDIC Capital, a unit of SDIC Essence's controlling shareholder, for 6.3 bln yuan in cash

* China's NSIG says has ended talks over Siltronic stake - dpa

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Tsinghuatongfang to sell semiconductor, multi-media units to Chongqing fund

* Anhui Xinhua Media to sell 8 real estate companies at 190 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)