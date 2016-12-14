* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.1 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 9.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.8 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.9000 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China may hold the Central Economic Working Conference this week

* China regulator to unveil new stock investment rules for insurers - Caixin

* Joint-stock banks shall accelerate the disposal of NPLs to prevent credit risks - banking regulator chairman

* China soymeal futures hits 5-mth high on talk of crackdown

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Minsheng takes on U.S. funds in bidding for Novo Banco

* Chinese bidders walk away from Osram takeover - sources

* China suitor tightens grip on Curacao oil project

* S&P says may cut Wanda Commercial rating again if no relisting within 2 yrs

Earnings/Performance

* Ping An Insurance's Jan-Nov premium income totalled 427.7 bln yuan

* Metallurgical Corporation of China's Jan-Nov new contracts up 20.8 pct

* Air China's Nov passenger carried up 8.7 percent y/y, cargo and mail carried up 10.9 percent y/y

* Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical lowers 2016 net profit outlook

Equity changes/IPOs

* Guizhou Broadcasting's IPO 3,082.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Insigma Technology to acquire stake in cloud data firm Watone for 1.8 bln yuan

* Cefc Anhui International's unit scraps plan to acquire Kazakhstan's Petroleum

* Tangshan Jidong Cement applies to securities regulator to halt the review of its material asset restructuring proposal Regulation

* Hundsun Technologies's software unit fined 3.3 bln yuan by securities regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Kuwait's KHAC agrees $531 mln hospitals deal with Chinese group

* China Merchants Bank plans investment fund, offers Anbang Insurance financing guarantee

* Xiamen Tungsten to invest in new energy materials firm, to acquire stake in Jiangxi firm

* Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies to set up JV with Super Micro Computer