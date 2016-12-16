* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct

* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct, HSI -1.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.9478 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -2.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* ANALYSIS-China cedes top U.S. creditor crown to Japan as yuan struggles

* Fed's moves, strong dollar will bring turbulence, disorder - Xinhua

* China's yuan falls to 8-1/2-year low after Fed tightens policy

* China Nov outbound investments speed up as firms push abroad

* Some China local govts seen stoking debt risk through misuse of public-private partnerships

* China extends tax cut for small-engine vehicles by a year

* Signs of housing loan rebound in China's capital "worth attention" -Xinhua

* China's consumer finance industry assets reached 107.7 bln yuan at end-Sept, average non-performing loan ratio at 4.1 pct - banking regulator

* Insurance regulator mulling lowering single shareholder's maximum stake allowed in insurance companies to less than 1/3 from 51 pct

* China encourages non-ferrous producer to buy electricity via market Data due:

* China forex regulator releases monthly data on commercial banks' net purchases or sales of foreign exchange

Company moves:

In focus

* Blackberry announces global smart phone software and brand licensing agreement with TCL Communication

* Hesteel to spend $120 mln in 2017 on Serbian steel plant upgrade

* A consortium of investors, including Gree Electric's president Dong, Wanda Group and China International Marine Containers acquire a 22.4 pct stake in Zhuhai Yinlong New Energy for 3 bln yuan - Shanghai Securities News

Earnings/Performance

* Hainan Airlines Nov passenger carried up 19.6 pct y/y, cargo and mail carried down 2.2 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Yangtze Power's controlling shareholder plans to acquire up to 300 mln yuan worth of shares in the company

* Lock-up period for Dongxu Optoelectronic's 579.2 mln shares to end on Dec 19

* Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology's IPO 4,103.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Ganso's IPO 5,556 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Beijing Kunlun Tech to acquire Beijing Internet firm for 2 bln yuan

* Geo-Jade Petroleum signs agreement to buy 221.6 mln shares in Anton Oilfield Services

* Addsino to buy stake in Beijing internet security firm for 1.5 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Aier Eye Hospital's controlling shareholder plans health insurance firm with partners (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)