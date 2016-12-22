BRIEF-India's Vama Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 9.7 million rupees versus profit 5.3 million rupees year ago
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct
* SSEC +1.2 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.942 per dollar, 4 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China state lenders help soothe fears of liquidity crunch
* China details operating areas for foreign NGOs under new law
* China to set communication standard for driverless cars after 2018
* Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will cut some sugar premiums
* EU Commission favours keeping limits on Chinese solar panels
Company moves:
In focus
* Sealand Securities says negotiating with authorities on concrete plan to solve bonds scandal
* Suning Commerce to invest up to 1.2 bln yuan to set up Suning bank with partners
* Bank Of China proposes to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank Of China Asset Management Co
* Guangzhou Automobile Group lowers conversion price of convertible bonds to 21.75 yuan per share from 21.79 yuan per share
Equity changes
* Greenland Holdings plans to sell 4 pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 bln yuan
* Zhong Liehua to raise 9.7 pct stake in Guangdong Tapai Group
* Guotai Junan Securities gets regulatory approval for convertible bonds issue
* Angang Steel Co announces proposed issue of domestic medium term notes
* China Railway Construction updates on listing of RMB3.450 bln US$ Settled 1.50% Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021
M&A
* Hunan Fangsheng Pharma's buyout fund buys stake in health industry firm
* Bohai Capital to acquire aircraft leasing assets C2 Aviation Capital Regulation
* Dongfeng Auto's unit receives new energy car subsidies of 1.3 bln yuan for 2015
* Jiangsu Wuzhong Industrial's senior officials probed by regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Private bank formed by Yonyou Network and partners get banking regulator's approval
* Guangzhou Haige's unit to win bids for equipment supply for 669.5 mln yuan
* Guangdong Chant signs deal on biomass power project worth about 520 mln yuan
* Origin Energy signs LNG deal with ENN Energy
* Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries unit scraps framework agreement on cooperation and development of sea area
* Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary signs cooperation agreement with Guangdong Broadcast & TV Network firm
* Agricultural Development Bank of China to invest in Yantai Changyu's R&D unit (Compiled by Jackie Cai)
