US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.9490 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to vigorously promote agricultural supply-side reforms - the Central Agricultural Working Conference
* Risks in China cross-border capital flows 'controllable' - c.bank vice gov
* China delegates more investment approvals to local govt
* Some local PBOC branches told to check on entrusted bond agreements
* China's Hebei province pledges bigger steel cut in 2017 - Xinhua
* China vows to boost grain output after policy meeting -state radio Data due:
* China will release final data on imports/exports for November
Company moves:
In focus
* China Mobile reports 510 mln 4G users, sees room for growth
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Bright Food hires Goldman to sell UK firm Weetabix-sources
* Huawei in talks to buy Israeli cyber company HexaTier -sources
Earnings/Performance
* Inspur Electronic sees 2016 net profit down 25-40 percent
Equity changes
* Shanghai Pudong Bank gets regulatory approval for private placement
* China Everbright Bank to issue preference shares to raise up to 50 bln yuan
* Shenwan Hongyuan shares to halt trade pending private placement plan
* Alpha Group cuts private placement size to 2.99 bln yuan from 4.5 bln yuan
* Lock-up period for Kaidi Ecological's 120.2 mln shares to end on Dec 22 IPOs
* Guangzhou KDT Machinery's Shenzhen IPO 8,696.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* L&K Engineering's IPO 5,921.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Nanjing Aolian Ae&Ea's IPO 6,623.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Henan Senyuan Electric to buy 8.4 pct stake in new energy tech firm
* China Resources Double-crane Pharma's unit to buy pharma firm for 850 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus receives new energy vehicles promotion subsidy of 3.09 bln yuan
* China Life Insurance , China Life Property and Casualty to invest in Qingdao PPP project
* Greenland Holdings unit to sell real estate company at 3.41 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)