* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.9490 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to vigorously promote agricultural supply-side reforms - the Central Agricultural Working Conference

* Risks in China cross-border capital flows 'controllable' - c.bank vice gov

* China delegates more investment approvals to local govt

* Some local PBOC branches told to check on entrusted bond agreements

* China's Hebei province pledges bigger steel cut in 2017 - Xinhua

* China vows to boost grain output after policy meeting -state radio Data due:

* China will release final data on imports/exports for November

Company moves:

In focus

* China Mobile reports 510 mln 4G users, sees room for growth

* EXCLUSIVE-China's Bright Food hires Goldman to sell UK firm Weetabix-sources

* Huawei in talks to buy Israeli cyber company HexaTier -sources

Earnings/Performance

* Inspur Electronic sees 2016 net profit down 25-40 percent

Equity changes

* Shanghai Pudong Bank gets regulatory approval for private placement

* China Everbright Bank to issue preference shares to raise up to 50 bln yuan

* Shenwan Hongyuan shares to halt trade pending private placement plan

* Alpha Group cuts private placement size to 2.99 bln yuan from 4.5 bln yuan

* Lock-up period for Kaidi Ecological's 120.2 mln shares to end on Dec 22 IPOs

* Guangzhou KDT Machinery's Shenzhen IPO 8,696.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* L&K Engineering's IPO 5,921.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Nanjing Aolian Ae&Ea's IPO 6,623.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Henan Senyuan Electric to buy 8.4 pct stake in new energy tech firm

* China Resources Double-crane Pharma's unit to buy pharma firm for 850 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus receives new energy vehicles promotion subsidy of 3.09 bln yuan

* China Life Insurance , China Life Property and Casualty to invest in Qingdao PPP project

* Greenland Holdings unit to sell real estate company at 3.41 bln yuan