US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Limited room for China to tighten policy as debt fears grow
* China to target 6.2 pct avg annual growth in air cargo in 2016-2020
* China energy agency says will strictly limit construction of petroleum coke-fired power plants
* China's Hangzhou city gets approval for $20.5 bln urban railway project Data due:
* China FX trading data in November
Company moves:
In focus
* Baidu plans $1 bln IPO for video-streaming site iQiyi.com
* China State Construction Engineering signs agreements on infrastructure projects
Earnings/Performance
* Liquor maker Kweichow Moutai's preliminary 2016 net profit up 7.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Huarong Asset Management and related party cut stake in Avic Aviation Engine
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical acquires stakes in Jiangsu Wanbang, Xuzhou Wanbang Jinqiao
* China CSSC Holdings and unit to sell 49.7 pct stake in dock unit at 400 mln yuan
* Wintime Energy's unit unloaded shares in Hua Xia Bank for 230.1 mln yuan Regulation
* Hareon Solar Technology receives government subsidies
* Beiqi Foton Motor receives government subsidies of 170.6 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* CRRC's consortium wins PPP project with investment at about 14.6 bln yuan
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit invests in investment fund
* Future Land wins land auction worth 132.2 mln yuan
* Beijing Sanju Environmental signs strategic agreement on energy project (Compiled by Jackie Cai)
