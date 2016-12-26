US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 31.9 pct
* Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct
* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.9488 per dollar, 4.1 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China needs to regulate 'money gates' but guard against financial stress
* Beijing to take more steps to cool residential property market
* China forestry sector output to reach 9 trln yuan by 2020
Company moves:
In focus
* CSCEC Capital adds 1.4 mln H-shares in Everbright Securities
* China Southern Airlines updates on capital increase agreement with CSAHC
* Hangzhou Liaison Interactive gets US authorities CFIUS' approval for buying Newegg
Earnings/Performance
* Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial expects 2016 net profit to increase by 57 pct
* Henan Thinker Automatic Equipment expects 2016 net profit to decrease by 25 to 45 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets approval to list unit Sisram Medical in Hong Kong [nL4N1EI2M5
* Zoomlion Heavy to sell stake in machinery equipment firm for 400 mln yuan [nL4N1EI2CP
* Hengtong Optic Electric says Japan company to acquire 49 pct stake in its new energy intelligent control technology unit
* Easyknit International updates on disposal of securities of Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
* Hongbaoli to acquire stake in new material firm for 639.8 mln yuan
* Gansu Gangtai to acquire project company for stake in Italy's BHI, plans private placement
* CRRC updates on transfer of stake in Ziyang Electrical
* Greenland' board approves plan to boost unit's registered capital to 22.6 bln yuan
* B-Soft's general manager to buy more shares, shareholder Youngor to sell shares
* Shanghai Baosight Software to buy 51 pct stake in information engineering firm for 18.3 mln yuan Regulation
* China's Bank of Communications Chief Risk Officer under investigation - Caixin
* China fines GM venture $29 mln for monopolistic pricing
* China Security & Fire probed by securities regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BOE Technology Group unit announces financial leasing of up to 3 bln yuan
* Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment Culture to form buyout fund with partners
* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial gets approval to set up asset management firm with partners
* Cinda Real Estate plans to invest 450 mln yuan in Ningbo investment JV (Compiled by Jackie Cai)
