* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 34.9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.1 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.9552 per dollar, 4.3 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China tightens regulation on insurance company ownership structure

* Insurance regulator sent investigation team to June Life Insurance - Caixin

* China to keep fiscal support for supply-side reform next year - Xinhua

* China has denied 8 IPO applications since Nov, compared with 18 for 2016

* China expands CFETS index basket, yuan seen weakening vs dlr

* China business confidence index rises for third straight quarter- cbank survey

* China aims to boost farmland by 2020 in food security push

* China to step up audit of overseas investments by state-owned firms

* Beijing's acting mayor pledges more stable property market next year Data due:

* China Q3 Balance of Payments data

* China Q3 International Investment Position data

* China Q3 foreign debt

* China banking industry's Q3 external financial liabilities data

Company moves:

In focus

* China's CCB signs $4.3 bln of debt/equity swaps with coal, steel firms

* Cosco Shipping to boost capital of units

* China Railway's unit sells investment management to company's controlling shareholder

* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron & Steel gets securities regulator's approval

Earnings/Performance

* Jinan Diesel Engine expects to return to profit in 2016, to change company name

* Guizhou Chitianhua to swing to net loss in 2016

Equity changes

* Wintime Energy's unit sold shares in Hua Xia Bank for 216.8 mln yuan

M&A

* Pacific Securities' unit signs agreement to buy Borqs International

* Gosuncn Tech to acquire stake in ZTEWelink for 681 mln yuan

* Zhejiang Yongtai Technology completes stake acquisition in two pharma firms

* Rongyu's share trade to resume after plans to buy Union Insurance Broker Regulation

* Kairuide's chairman probed by regulator for possible violation of securities laws

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Power Construction Corp of China's board approves projects

* Maanshan Iron & Steel and Magang enters integrated support services agreement

* Angang Steel co entered into assets transfer agreement with Angang Holding

* Chongqing Iron & Steel Co updates on debt exemption agreement (Compiled by Jackie Cai)