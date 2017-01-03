BRIEF-Joindre Capital Services says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 61.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.9467 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China economy improving, rate hike a possibility-c.bank adviser
* China policymakers pledge stability for "complex" year ahead
* China c.bank adviser calls for flexible 2017 growth target
* China's yuan suffers biggest one-year loss since 1994
* China's new rules on yuan transfers are not capital controls - Xinhua
* China to relax curbs on foreign investment in financial sector
* China unveils green vehicle subsidy caps; increases technical requirements
* Chinese top-tier city tightens mortgage lending via housing funds
* China's brokerages told to manage reputation risk as scandals spread Data:
* China's foreign debt rises 3 pct in Q3 to $1.43 trln
* China Q3 current account surplus $69.3 bln - FX regulator
* China factory expanded less than expected in December-official PMI
* China services growth slows in December Data due:
* Caixin PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* Chinese consortium purchases 40 pct stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange
* China's Midea receives U.S. green light for Kuka takeover
* China's BoC signs $1.4 bln debt-for-equity swap with aviation group
* China's top 3 property developers make $144 bln in sales in '16
Earnings/Performance
* China's By-health sees 2016 net profit down 3-20 pct yoy
Equity changes/IPOs
* CRRC approved to issue up to 1.4 bln new A-shares in private placement
* Yanzhou Coal Mining scraps A-share private placement plan
* Leyard Optoelectronic to raise up to 1.2 bln yuan in share private placement
* Lock-up period for Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy's 1.06 bln shares to end on Jan 9
M&A
* Suning Commerce to acquire a 70 pct stake in express firm for 2.98 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction's unit signs ecological town construction contract worth about 5.1 bln yuan
* Wintime Energy and unit sign agreement to invest in UK's Hinkley nuclear project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
