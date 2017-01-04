* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct

* SSEC +1.0 pct, CSI300 +1.0 pct, HSI +0.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.9628 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.9 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Few people seen selling yuan for dollars on first day of China's forex quota re-set

* China c.bank injects $124.9 bln in Dec, up 13 pct from Nov

* China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment - state planner

* China regulator sets rules to curb property insurance products risk

Company moves:

In focus

* EU regulators delay ChemChina/Syngenta merger decision to April 12

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai Pudong Bank's preliminary 2016 net profit up 4.9 pct

* China Fortune Land expects 2016 net profit to rise 30-40 pct

* Junzheng Energy sees 2016 net profit up 70-100 pct

* SAIC Motor's 2016 vehicle sales up 10 pct

* Jiangling Motors' 2016 vehicle sales up 6.9 pct

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' vehicle sales up 5.9 pct in 2016

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 2016 container throughput up 5.0 percent, cargo throughput up 3.0 percent

Equity changes/IPOs

* PNC Process Systems' IPO 6,038.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Guangdong Hoshion Industrial Aluminium's IPO 4,134.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Cosco Shipping Development says CBRC approved acquisition of shares in China Bohai Bank

* Aier Eye Hospital's unit to buy 75 pct stake in U.S. firm

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's Changan recalls 185,300 vehicles - safety watchdog

* Shanghai Jahwa United's unit to halt renewal of agreement with Kao's Shanghai unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)