BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* SSEC +1.0 pct, CSI300 +1.0 pct, HSI +0.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.9628 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.9 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Few people seen selling yuan for dollars on first day of China's forex quota re-set
* China c.bank injects $124.9 bln in Dec, up 13 pct from Nov
* China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment - state planner
* China regulator sets rules to curb property insurance products risk
Company moves:
In focus
* EU regulators delay ChemChina/Syngenta merger decision to April 12
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai Pudong Bank's preliminary 2016 net profit up 4.9 pct
* China Fortune Land expects 2016 net profit to rise 30-40 pct
* Junzheng Energy sees 2016 net profit up 70-100 pct
* SAIC Motor's 2016 vehicle sales up 10 pct
* Jiangling Motors' 2016 vehicle sales up 6.9 pct
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' vehicle sales up 5.9 pct in 2016
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 2016 container throughput up 5.0 percent, cargo throughput up 3.0 percent
Equity changes/IPOs
* PNC Process Systems' IPO 6,038.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Guangdong Hoshion Industrial Aluminium's IPO 4,134.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Cosco Shipping Development says CBRC approved acquisition of shares in China Bohai Bank
* Aier Eye Hospital's unit to buy 75 pct stake in U.S. firm
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's Changan recalls 185,300 vehicles - safety watchdog
* Shanghai Jahwa United's unit to halt renewal of agreement with Kao's Shanghai unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure