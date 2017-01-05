* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.9306 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China steps in to support yuan again as Trump inauguration nears
* China plans to spend $115 bln on railways in 2017 - Xinhua
* China's NDRC to freeze 2017 coal-fired power benchmark price
Data due:
* China Caixin Services PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Didi, partners invest over $100 mln in Brazil's 99 company
* Chinese bike-share start-up Mobike raises $215 mln in fresh funding
* Fidelity International gets licence to launch onshore China funds
Earnings/Performance
* Guangzhou Automobile's 2016 vehicles sales up 27 pct
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's 2016 vehicle sales up 9.4 pct
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's 2016 vehicle sales up 10.3 pct
Equity changes
* Shaanxi Coal's major shareholder to unload up to 267 million shares within six
months
* Lock-up period for Qinghai Salt Lake's 266.9 mln shares to end on Jan 6
IPOs
* Jianglong Shipbuilding's IPO 4,050.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Suplet's Shenzhen IPO 3725.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Trading halts
* China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt from Jan 5 pending share
transfer issue
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu and Jacqueline Wong)