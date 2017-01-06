* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +1.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.8830 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PREVIEW-China data to show economy gained momentum heading into 2017 but risks abound

* China's yuan soars against dollar as liquidity tightens offshore

* China watchdog to bolster private bank supervision

* China home prices, property investment likely to rise in 2017 -think tank

* China's Iran oil imports to hit record on new production - sources

* China's miners gamble on spot coal despite Beijing pressure

* China's Tangshan city to cut 8.6 mln T of steel capacity in 2017 Company moves:

In focus

* China state arms maker pledges 'mixed ownership' reforms

* China's CCB Signs $7.3 bln debt swap deals - Xinhua

* China Vanke December contract sales at 23.4 billion yuan, 2016 contract sales at 364.8 billion yuan

Earnings/Performance

* Hubei Energy sees 2016 net profit up 14.1-26.8 pct y/y

* TCL's 2016 smartphone sales down 18.8 pct

* Shenzhen Airport's passengers throughput up 10.9 pct y/y, cargoes throughput up 13.9 pct y/y in Dec

* China Yangtze Power's 2016 power generation up 92.3 pct

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's hog sales up 37.7 pct y/y, average selling price up 20.3 pct y/y in 2016

IPOs

* Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten's IPO 4,423.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Rongsheng Environmental Protection Paper's IPO 7,579.7 times oversubscribed

* Fujian Tianma Sci & Tech's IPO 6,070.8 times oversubscribed

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hua Xia Bank's head of the bank resigns due to change in job role

* Sanqi Interactive Entertainment to sell stake in media firm for 195 million yuan