US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.2 pct
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.933 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Yuan seen stable, more flexible -China's FX trading platform
* China seeks foreign investment in 5-year trade plan
* Big China bitcoin exchange says no govt pressure on outflows
* Brazil expects $20 bln fund with China to begin financing projects by March
* Rosneft says to supply extra 70 mln T of oil to China via Kazakhstan in 2017-2023
* China's Guangzhou to halt poultry trade for three days during Jan-March Data due:
* FDI
* Dec CPI and PPI
* M2, new loans and total social financing data
Company moves:
In focus
* Morgan Stanley, UBS to raise stakes in China securities JVs to 49 pct-sources
* China Galaxy Securities determines offer size and offer price for A share offering
* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical sees 2016 profit surging up to 1.9 bln yuan
Earnings/Performance
* China Shipbuilding expects to return to net profit in 2016
* Hangzhou Robam Appliances sees 2016 net profit up 40-50 pct
* Shandong Chenming Paper sees 2016 net profit up 90-110 pct
* Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet sees 2016 net profit up 56.8-66.7 pct
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial's 2016 contract sales at 73.9 bln yuan
* Daqin Railway's cargo throughput up 16.7 pct in Dec, down 11.5 pct in 2016
* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's 2016 vehicle sales down 43 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Huayu Automotive Systems' 283.3 mln shares to end on Jan 16
* Lock-up period for Yuan Longping High-tech's 164.5 mln shares to end on Jan 11
* Jack Sewing Machine's IPO 6,115.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China's CEFC agrees with Kazakh state oil unit on stake transfer
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chongqing Changan Auto plans engine production, emission lab projects
* China's Yuexiu Group signs debt-to-equity swap agreement with ICBC (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
