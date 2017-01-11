* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.2 pct

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.9245 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China vows to contain corporate debt levels as inflation heats up

* China commercial banks' end-Dec NPL ratio rises to 1.81 pct

* UK to start approval process for Chinese nuclear reactor at Bradwell

* China not to license Pokemon Go, similar games as it weighs security risks

Company moves:

In focus

* China's WeChat seeks slice of Apple's app store with "mini" function

* ChemChina, Syngenta submit minor concessions to EU watchdog - sources

* ANZ sells NZ asset finance business to China's HNA Group

* Hundsun Technologies sees 2016 net profit down 99 pct after unit fined by regulator

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai International Port preliminary net profit up 4.4 pct in 2016

* China Merchants Securities' Dec net profit down 71 pct yoy

* GF Securities' 2016 preliminary net profit down 45 pct

* Citic Securities' Dec net profit down 67.5 pct yoy

* Sanju Environmental Protection sees 2016 net profit up 90.1-99.9 pct yoy

* Suning Commerce expects 2016 net profit to fall as much as 20.9 pct

* Changshu Bank's 2016 preliminary profit up 6.6 pct

* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's 2016 preliminary net profit down 8.0 pct

* BBMG Corp issues positive profit alert

* Tangshan Jidong Cement expects to return to net profit in 2016

* Wanda Cinema Line's 2016 box office revenues up 21 pct

* Hubei Biocause Pharma's insurance unit posts premium income, to sell shares in Tianjin firm

IPOs

* Bichamp Cutting Technology's IPO 3,858.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Yantai Eddie Precision Machinery's IPO 6,554 times oversubscribed in online tranche

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media's unit to sell stake in Adsage Group

* Greenland launches eight property projects in Dec (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)