* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.0 pct

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.936 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Bitcoin slides as China's central bank launches checks on exchanges

* EXCLUSIVE - Banks forced to cover tracks of China's forex regulator

* Chinese investors losing appetite for bonds in 2017

* Chinese foreign investments up 40 pct to record in 2016 - study

* China to expand funding channels for small firms

* China hikes anti-dumping duties on U.S. animal feed in final ruling

* Talks with Chinese investors in Areva focus on governance -French minister

* China drafts plan to limit coal price volatility - report

* China to crack down on low-grade recycled steel

* Baosteel raises main steel product prices for February delivery Data due:

* China Dec and 2016 vehicle sales data - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Company moves:

In focus

* China's anti-Teslas: cheap models drive electric car boom

* China's HNA extends reach to NZ with $460 mln purchase of non-bank lender UDC

* China Galaxy Securities' IPO 1,441.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

Earnings/Performance

* China Citic Bank's prelim 2016 net profit up 1.1 pct

* Greenland Holdings' prelim 2016 net profit up 13.9 pct

* Poly Real Estate's prelim 2016 profit up 0.5 pct

* Zhejiang China Commodities City Group prelim 2016 net profit up 50-55 pct

* Shanghai Dingli sees 2016 net profit up 90-110 pct

* China National Chemical Engineering's 2016 newly signed contracts totalled 70.5 bln yuan

* Beiqi Foton Motor's 2016 vehicles sales up 8.4 pct

* GD Power Development's 2016 on-grid power generation up 11 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Jiuzhitang's 9-pct shareholder to cut a 2.7 percent stake within six months

* Archermind Technology's IPO 6,604.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Guangdong Xiongsu Technology's IPO 2,356.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Shenzhen Centralcon's unit to buy 23.2 pct stake in China South City for HK$3.8 bln (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)