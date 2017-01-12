BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.0 pct
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.936 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Bitcoin slides as China's central bank launches checks on exchanges
* EXCLUSIVE - Banks forced to cover tracks of China's forex regulator
* Chinese investors losing appetite for bonds in 2017
* Chinese foreign investments up 40 pct to record in 2016 - study
* China to expand funding channels for small firms
* China hikes anti-dumping duties on U.S. animal feed in final ruling
* Talks with Chinese investors in Areva focus on governance -French minister
* China drafts plan to limit coal price volatility - report
* China to crack down on low-grade recycled steel
* Baosteel raises main steel product prices for February delivery Data due:
* China Dec and 2016 vehicle sales data - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
Company moves:
In focus
* China's anti-Teslas: cheap models drive electric car boom
* China's HNA extends reach to NZ with $460 mln purchase of non-bank lender UDC
* China Galaxy Securities' IPO 1,441.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Earnings/Performance
* China Citic Bank's prelim 2016 net profit up 1.1 pct
* Greenland Holdings' prelim 2016 net profit up 13.9 pct
* Poly Real Estate's prelim 2016 profit up 0.5 pct
* Zhejiang China Commodities City Group prelim 2016 net profit up 50-55 pct
* Shanghai Dingli sees 2016 net profit up 90-110 pct
* China National Chemical Engineering's 2016 newly signed contracts totalled 70.5 bln yuan
* Beiqi Foton Motor's 2016 vehicles sales up 8.4 pct
* GD Power Development's 2016 on-grid power generation up 11 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Jiuzhitang's 9-pct shareholder to cut a 2.7 percent stake within six months
* Archermind Technology's IPO 6,604.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Guangdong Xiongsu Technology's IPO 2,356.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Shenzhen Centralcon's unit to buy 23.2 pct stake in China South City for HK$3.8 bln (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
