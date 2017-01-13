* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct

* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.8901 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China banks extend record 12.65 trln yuan in loans in 2016 as debt worries mount

* China rejects U.S. trade claims, says outlook challenging, complicated

* China regulator says insurers reaped $449 bln in premium income in 2016

* China 2016 tax revenue growth slows to 4.8 percent

* China's state-owned firms to cut more steel, coal capacity- report

* China state planner approves $163.51 mln airport project in Heilongjiang

* China's CNPC forecasts record oil demand, warns on product glut

* China vehicle sales to grow 5 pct in 2017 as tax cut reduced Data due:

* China Dec exports, imports and trade balance

* China prelim commodities trade data

Company moves:

In focus

* China Vanke's No. 2 shareholder sells stake to Shenzhen Metro amid power tussle

* China's Xiaomi targets 2017 sales of $14.5 bln after 2016 overhaul

* China's COSCO secures $26 bln financing pledge from CDB

Earnings/Performance

* Great Wall Motor sees 2016 net profit up 24.1-31.5 pct

* Wujiang Rural Bank's prelim 2016 profit up 8 pct

* China Fortune Land's 2016 contract sales up 66.4 pct

* China Galaxy Securities Dec net profit at 568.8 mln yuan

* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway's toll road revenue up 8.4 pct in 2016

* China Nuclear Engineering's 2016 new contracts up 36 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Industrial Bank gets approval to issue A-shares in private placement

* Jilin Jlu Communication Design Institute's IPO 2,682.6 times oversubscribed

* Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 1,364.4 times oversubscribed

M&A

* China Gezhouba acquires project firms for highway project

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Tsinghuatongfang sells semiconductor, multi-media units to Chongqing fund

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 6 top managers including vice chairman and several vice presidents resign (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)