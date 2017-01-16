* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.9022 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China economy faces more pressure and global uncertainty - premier

* China's big cities target slower growth in 2017

* China's big banks, after record write-offs, poised for recovery

* China gets record $31 bln in venture capital investment in 2016 despite global woes

* China slap at yuan shorts barely tickled bigger bears

* China FX regulator denies reports of forex controls

* China c.bank lends $44.28 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

* China approved 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 4.1 bln yuan

* Foreign direct investment to China rises 4.1 pct in 2016 on year

* China's Chongqing imposes harsher property tax measures to deter speculators

* China's top coal province to cut 20 mln T of capacity in 2017 - Xinhua

* Nickel smelters consider suing Indonesia after ore export ban U-turn

Company moves:

In focus

* Shenzhen Metro not ruling out increasing holdings in China Vanke

* LeEco gets fresh $2.18 billion investment from property developer Sunac

* China's Dalian Wanda posts 2016 revenue drop, weighed by property business

* Chinese tech giant's Taiwan deals unravel as Powertech calls off share pact

* Shanghai Electric gets commerce ministry approval to acquire stake in Pakistan's K-Electric

Earnings/Performance

* Ping An Insurance's 2016 premium income up 21.6 pct

* New China Life's 2016 gross premium income up 0.61 pct

* Bank of Ningbo's preliminary 2016 net profit up 19.4 pct

* Bank of Shanghai's preliminary 2016 net profit up 10.1 pct

* Bohai Capital sees 2016 net profit up 57-84 pct

* Datang Power to swing to red in 2016

* Dahua Technology's preliminary 2016 net profit up 33.4 pct

* Wangsu Science & Technology sees 2016 net profit up 40-60 pct

* Livzon Pharma sees 2016 net profit up 20-30 pct

* Jiangsu Shagang to swing to net profit in 2016

* Sainty Marine to return to net profit in 2016

* Metallurgical Corporation of China's 2016 new contracts up 25.1 pct

* Hainan Airlines' passenger, cargo throughput up 20 pct and 4.5 pct in 2016

* Guangxi Guiguan Electric's 2016 power generation down 14.6 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for China Shipbuilding Industry's 403.8 mln shares to end on Jan 23

Defaults

* China's Dalian Machine Tool Group cross-defaults on short-term bills Trading halts

* Hundsun Technologies' share trade to halt pending stock ownership plan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhejiang Longsheng to sell shares in Bank of Jinzhou for 590 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)