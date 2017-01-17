BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -1.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.9005 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* EXCLUSIVE - China to target around 6.5 pct growth in 2017 - sources
* China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily
* IMF upgrades China growth estimate on stimulus, downgrades India after cash crunch
* China stock regulator met investors over IPO concerns amid listings spike - sources
* China's Hubei province to shut all coal mines within 2 yrs - Xinhua
* Controls put China property market on roller-coaster ride: Wanda's Wang
* China cancels ethanol imports as tax hike threatens trade Data
* China's central bank sells net 317.8 bln yuan in FX in Dec
* China 2016 power consumption rises 5.0 pct y/y
* China's Dec ODI falls sharply amid stricter outflow curbs Data due:
* China Dec house prices
Company moves:
In focus
* China sovereign wealth fund CIC plans more U.S. investments - chairman
* Chinalco expects to be profitable in 2017 by slashing debt, costs - Xinhua
* China's Sinochem chief dismisses ChemChina merger reports as "rumour"
* Syngenta CEO expects regulatory approval for ChemChina deal soon - CNBC
Earnings/Performance
* Merchants Shekou sees 2016 net profit up 91.8-102.1 pct
* China Northern Rare Earth sees FY2016 net profit down by 70-90 pct
* Sunway Communication sees 2016 net profit up 130.4-150.5 pct
* Zhuzhou Kibing sees 2016 net profit up 390-410 pct
* China Merchants Energy Shipping sees 2016 profit up 40-70 pct
* Anxin Trust sees 2016 net profit up about 75 pct
* Meijin Energy to return to net profit in 2016
* Hainan Rubber expects to return to profit in 2016
* Protruly Vision sees 2016 profit up 120-160 pct
* Air China's Dec passenger carried up 10.4 pct
* Shanghai Airport's passenger, cargo throughputs up 11.7 pct and 13.4 pct in Dec
* Power Construction Corp of China's 2016 new contracts up 10.1 pct
* Gezhouba's 2016 new contracts up 17.6 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Guirenniao's 500.1 mln shares to end on Jan 24
* Bizconf Telecom's Shenzhen IPO 6,840.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Changshu Ruite Electric's IPO 3,804.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Add Industry Zhejiang's IPO 8,070.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche Default
* Sichuan Coal Industry Group says unable to make payment on debt-financing instrument
* Dongbei Special Steel fails to make payment on medium-term note
* Dalian Machine Tool Group fails to make payment on medium-term note (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
