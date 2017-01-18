BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 13.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.4 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.8501 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role
* China unveils new measures to further open economy to foreign investment
* Capital curbs push Chinese firms to risky, costly dollar bonds
* MEDIA-China Jiangsu province's plan to phase out steel capacity
* Overseas property investment by Chinese firms rises 53 pct y/y to $33 bln in 2016 Data due:
* China Dec new home price data
Company moves:
In focus
* Baosteel sees net profit surge about 770 pct in 2016
* China State Construction Engineering's 2016 new contracts up 22.5 pct
* Audi to expand electric car range in China with FAW
* China's Dongfeng Motor Corp targets 4.5 million vehicle sales in 2017
Earnings/Performance
* China Grand Automotive sees 2016 net profit up 40-45 pct
* Weichai Power sees 2016 net profit up 55-80 pct
* Wanhua Chemical sees 2016 net profit up about 130 pct
* Yonghui Superstores sees 2016 net profit up 105 pct, unit to buy stake in US company
* Shaanxi Coal to return to net profit in 2016
* Beijing Enlight Media sees 2016 net profit up 74.1-86.5 pct
* Tongkun sees 2016 net profit up 855-907 pct
* Hunan Er-kang Pharma sees 2016 net profit up 55-85 pct
* Spring Airlines 2016 passenger carried up 11.65 pct
* SDIC Power's 2016 on-grid power generation up 5.7 pct
Equity changes
* Chairwoman Dong of Gree Electric bought 130,000 shares in company on Jan 16
* Lock-up period for China Fortune Land's 309.2 mln shares to end on Jan 23
* Controlling shareholder of Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment's shares frozen by court
* Bank of Hangzhou to raise up to 10 bln yuan in private placement of preference shares
IPOs
* Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology's IPO 3,779 times oversubscribed
* Leon Technology's Shenzhen IPO 3,670 times oversubscribed
* Shanghai AtHub's IPO 5,973 times oversubscribed M&A
* Beijing Xinwei, Spacecom acquisition talks break down with no deal
* Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod Trading halt/resumption
* Hundsun Technologies's shares to resume trading
* Gansu Gangtai Holding's share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Ganfeng Lithium's units to invest in Canada firm, battery project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago