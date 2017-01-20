* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.8 pct

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.875 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China seen posting steady Q4 GDP growth of 6.7 pct, but debt risk fears grow

* Bitcoin exchange BTCC: China hasn't said margin trading illegal

* China state banks offer funds in bid to cool fierce liquidity squeeze, yuan dips

* Volkswagen sees China's auto market sales expanding 5 pct in 2017

* CNOOC cuts oil output target for 2017, to raise capex Data due:

* China Q4, 2016 GDP

* China Dec industrial output, retail sales, fixed-asset investment, and property investment

Company moves:

In focus

* China launches state financial media group - Xinhua

* China's Oceanwide, IDG Capital to buy tech publisher IDG

* Chinese aluminium producer Chalco sees 2016 net profit rising 85 pct

* Volkswagen to make first cars with China's JAC by 2018

* China's Tsinghua Unigroup to build $30 billion Nanjing chip plant

* China Galaxy Securities' shares to debut trading on Jan 23 in Shanghai

Earnings/Performance

* Hesteel sees 2016 net profit up 161.6-179.0 pct

* CITIC Securities' prelim 2016 net profit down 47.6 pct

* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical sees 2016 net profit up 78-88 pct

* China Oilfield expects 2016 net loss to be about 11.70 billion yuan versus net profit of 1.07 bln yuan in 2015

* Cyts Tours sees 2016 net profit up 60 pct

* Huayi Brothers sees 2016 net profit down 5-15 pct

* Jiuzhitang sees 2016 net profit up 32.7-41.2 pct

* Pientzehuang Pharma's preliminary 2016 net profit up 16.1 pct

* Cangzhou Mingzhu preliminary 2016 net profit up 126.4 pct

Equity changes

* China Hainan Rubber gets regulatory approval for share private placement

* Bank of Jiangsu gets banking regulator's approval to issue preference shares

* Lock-up period for Shaanxi Coal Industry's 7.3 bln shares to end on Feb 3

IPOs

* Yankershop Food's IPO 3,800.8 times oversubscribed

* Guangdong Enpack Packaging's IPO 3,934,1 times oversubscribed

* Zhejiang Tuna Environmental's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed 6,060.55 times oversubscribed

M&A

* China Film says plans to take 15 pct stake in Ymagis

* Hongda Mining's unit to acquire stake in US-based MIVIP Healthcare for up to $300 mln Regulation

* Huatai Securities , units reprimanded by regulator on violation of regulations

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hundsun Technologies to invest in fintech industry fund, Hong Kong unit

* China Shenhua Energy to set up electricity sales JV (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)