* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2 pct
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.882 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's property, financial sectors' growth slower in Q4 despite uptick in services
* EXCLUSIVE-China quietly shelves plans to launch Shanghai crude oil futures
* China c.bank says to provide temporary liquidity support for major commercial banks
* China to increase transparency of FX market data - regulator
* China c.bank to inject 60 bln yuan via reverse repos today - traders
* China approved 1O IPOs on Friday to raise up to 4.1 bln yuan
* China regulator to curb excessive fund raising by listed firms - Securities Times
* China asks regions to spell out how they will crack down on low-grade recycled steel
* China sets up $14.6 bln internet investment fund - Xinhua
Data:
* China issues $722 bln in new mortgages to individuals in 2016
* Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
* China's producer prices face upward pressure in 2017 -stats bureau
Company moves:
In focus
* ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* China's COFCO 2016 profit jumped 79 pct after business overhaul
* China's listed steel companies expect better financial results for 2016
* SAIC Motor sees 2016 net profit up about 7.5 pct
* Daqin Railway sees 2016 net profit down about 50 pct
* Sichuan Changhong to return to net profit in 2016
Earnings/Performance
* Yangtze Power sees 2016 profit down about 0.5 pct
* Shanghai SMI sees 2016 net profit down about 43 pct
* Wuchan Zhongda sees 2016 net profit up 50-100 pct
* China Meheco sees 2016 net profit up 48-58 pct
* Unisplendour sees 2016 net profit up 406-478 pct
* STO Express sees 2016 net profit up 61.9-63.6 pct
* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium sees 2016 net profit up about 127 pct
* China Coal Energy expects to return to net profit in 2016
* Sinopec Oilfield Service sees 2016 net loss at about 16.1 bln yuan
* Shandong Steel to swing to net loss in 2016
* Beijing Gehua CATV's preliminary 2016 net profit up 6.45 pct
* Ningbo Yunsheng expects net profit to rise at least 130 pct in 2016
M&A
* China Moly to help BHR acquire stake in Congo's Tenke copper mine
* Unisplendour acquires H-shares of ZTE
* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology unit to buy assets and stakes from co's
controlling shareholder
Trading halt/resumption
* Hebang Biotechnology's shares to resume trading
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway receives government fund of 278 mln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)