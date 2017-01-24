BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.854 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit $413 bln, exceeding budget target
* China, Philippines agree to cooperate on 30 projects worth $3.7 bln
* Fitch on China - stable growth reflects stimulus not sustainability
* China approves first list of green car models for subsidies this year
Company moves:
In focus
* China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
* State Grid takes formal ownership of Brazil's CPFL controlling stakes
* China Merchants Bank 2016 prelim net profit up 7.6 pct
* China Petroleum & Chemical 2016 crude oil production down 13.15 pct
* Baoshan Iron & Steel's merger plan gets securities regulator's approval
Earnings/Performance
* Shandong Gold Mining sees 2016 net profit up 100-150 pct
* China Merchants Securities sees 2016 net profit down 40-60 pct
* China International Travel sees 2016 net profit up 15.7 pct
* Hainan HNA Infrastructure sees 2016 net profit up 75-113 pct
* China International Marine Containers sees 2016 net profit down 50-100 pct
* Ningbo Shanshan sees 2016 net profit down 35-60 pct
* YTO Express sees 2016 net profit up sharply
* Huadian Power International issues negative profit alert
* China First Heavy sees 2016 net loss widening
* Oceanwide Holdings sees 2016 net profit up 35-55 pct
* Robam Appliances' prelim 2016 net profit up 47.8 pct
* Tsinghua Tongfang sees 2016 net profit up 225-265 pct
* Bros Eastern sees 2016 net profit up 50-80 pct
* Sungrow Power Supply sees 2016 net profit up about 30-50 pct
* Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical to swing to net loss in 2016
* China Railway Construction 2016 new contracts up 28.5 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Northeast Electric's biggest shareholder to cut a 9.33 pct stake
* Guangdong Topstar Technology's IPO 6,714.5 times oversubscribed
* Kunshan Kersen Sci & Tech's IPO 5,937.06 times oversubscribed
M&A
* Shenzhen Inovance Technology says individual to acquire 9.1 pct stake in unit
Regulation
* Authorities punish Lifan Industry regarding new energy car subsidies (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago