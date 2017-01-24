* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.854 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit $413 bln, exceeding budget target

* China, Philippines agree to cooperate on 30 projects worth $3.7 bln

* Fitch on China - stable growth reflects stimulus not sustainability

* China approves first list of green car models for subsidies this year

Company moves:

In focus

* China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn

* State Grid takes formal ownership of Brazil's CPFL controlling stakes

* China Merchants Bank 2016 prelim net profit up 7.6 pct

* China Petroleum & Chemical 2016 crude oil production down 13.15 pct

* Baoshan Iron & Steel's merger plan gets securities regulator's approval

Earnings/Performance

* Shandong Gold Mining sees 2016 net profit up 100-150 pct

* China Merchants Securities sees 2016 net profit down 40-60 pct

* China International Travel sees 2016 net profit up 15.7 pct

* Hainan HNA Infrastructure sees 2016 net profit up 75-113 pct

* China International Marine Containers sees 2016 net profit down 50-100 pct

* Ningbo Shanshan sees 2016 net profit down 35-60 pct

* YTO Express sees 2016 net profit up sharply

* Huadian Power International issues negative profit alert

* China First Heavy sees 2016 net loss widening

* Oceanwide Holdings sees 2016 net profit up 35-55 pct

* Robam Appliances' prelim 2016 net profit up 47.8 pct

* Tsinghua Tongfang sees 2016 net profit up 225-265 pct

* Bros Eastern sees 2016 net profit up 50-80 pct

* Sungrow Power Supply sees 2016 net profit up about 30-50 pct

* Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical to swing to net loss in 2016

* China Railway Construction 2016 new contracts up 28.5 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Northeast Electric's biggest shareholder to cut a 9.33 pct stake

* Guangdong Topstar Technology's IPO 6,714.5 times oversubscribed

* Kunshan Kersen Sci & Tech's IPO 5,937.06 times oversubscribed

M&A

* Shenzhen Inovance Technology says individual to acquire 9.1 pct stake in unit

Regulation

* Authorities punish Lifan Industry regarding new energy car subsidies (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)