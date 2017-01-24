BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
* China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on a key liquidity tool, the medium-term lending facility (MLF), as it rolled over maturing loans, triggering a fall in prices of benchmark bond futures.
* Chinese steel mills have balked at global miner Rio Tinto's plan to charge a premium in long-term contracts for its highest grade of iron ore, rekindling the conflicts that caused the collapse of an annual pricing system seven years ago.
* China's progress toward full inclusion of its stocks in global benchmarks could be halted if the world's second-largest economy cracks down further on people moving money out of the country, index provider MSCI Inc's top executive said on Monday. Company moves:
In focus
* Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co issues profit warning
* New China Life Insurance expects decrease in FY profit
Earnings/Performance
* Chongqing Taiji expects 2016 net profit to rise about 305.2 pct
* Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd expected to record a loss of net profit due to decrease in demand in industry of power generation equipment
* Jiangsu Youli Investment expects to swing to net loss in 2016
* Wuhan Iron and Steel expects to return to net profit in 2016
* Zhejiang Furun sees FY2016 net profit to up by 350 pct
* Mesnac expects to swing to net loss in 2016
* Jilin Forest Industry sees FY2016 net profit to decrease by 75 pct
* Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals sees FY 2016 net profit up 380 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology's shareholder to cut stake in the company
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary plans to issue up to 2 bln yuan bonds (Compiled by Samuel Shen)
