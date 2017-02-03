US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.7 pct, Shanghai->HK suspended
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK suspended
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8807 per dollar, 1.6 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China net 2016 outflows at record $725 bln - IIF
* U.S. steps closer to slapping duties on stainless steel sheet from China
* Chinese bankers brace for bonus blues
* China tourism revenue surges 15.9 pct yoy in week-long Lunar New Year holiday
* China billionaire's disappearance from Hong Kong revives autonomy concerns Company moves:
In focus
* China's Beijing Xinwei in talks to buy UK engineering group Doncasters- Sky News
Earnings/Performance
* GEM raises FY 2016 net profit outlook to be 231.3 mln yuan to 277.6 mln yuan
* Lens Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 10 to 22 pct
* Beijing Shougang expects FY 2016 net profit to be 350 mln to 450 mln yuan
* Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
* Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth and Hi-tech Materials revises 2016 net profit outlook up 16,015.8 pct to 17,169.8 pct
* Gosun Holding expects FY 2016 net profit to be 100 mln to 120 mln yuan
* Shenzhen Feima International Supply Chain raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 752.1 pct to 802.1 pct
* Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group revises 2016 net profit outlook up 20 pct to 30 pct
* GCL System Integration Technology revises 2016 net profit outlook down 76.5 pct to 92.2 pct
* Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 45 pct
* Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture lowers FY 2016 net profit outlook up 126.3 pct to 145.1 pct
* Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 75 to 90 pct
* East Money Information expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 59.4 to 64.8 pct
* Guosen Securities' prelim 2016 profit down 67.3 pct y/y
* Baofeng Group expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 60 to 90 pct
Equity changes
* Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank
* Tianma Bearing Group unit to raise 6.7 pct stake in financial information service firm
Regulation
* Western Securities reprimanded by securities regulator for violation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Dongguan Development signs letter of intent on highway project worth about 4.4 bln yuan (Compiled by Jackie Cai)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)