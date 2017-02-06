* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8727 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China says no to "currency war" after Trump criticism of yuan

* China raises short-term interest rates in fresh tightening sign

* China targets green, branded food products as part of farm reform

* China cbank injects $93 bln in SLF, MLF loans in Jan, down 26 pct from Dec

* China vows strong punishments for illegal financing activities

* Beijing warns U.S. over high taxes on Chinese steel products

* China's Shenzhen January new home sales fall 23.6 pct - Xinhua

* China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers

* China's solar power capacity more than doubles in 2016 Data due:

* Caixin Services PMI

Company moves:

In focus

* Missing China tycoon's company says 'operating as normal,' shares slump

Earnings/Performance

* Harbin Gong Da High-tech to withdraw delisting risk warning after returning to profit in 2016

M&A

* Beijing Jetsen to invest in US firm Avid Tech to become 2nd largest shareholder Default

* Inner Mongolia Berun Holding Group fails pay interest and principal on short-term bills Trading halt/resumption

* Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Henan Pinggao Electric and units win bids for 433.1 mln yuan