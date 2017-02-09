US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.7 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8715 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China says risks from cross-border capital flows under control
* China preliminary Q4 current account surplus $37.6 bln
* China cancels 10 pct export tax on refined tin -industry group
Company moves:
In focus
* Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2
Earnings/Performance
* China Galaxy Securities' Jan net profit at 251.7 million yuan
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Jan vehicle sales down 7.6 pct y/y
* Guangzhou Automobile's Jan sales up 28.87 pct y/y
* Chongqing Sokon's Jan vehicle sales up 37.4 pct y/y
* TCL's smartphone, LCD TV sales down 31.6 pct and 0.8 pct y/y in Jan
* Daqin Railway's Jan cargo throughput up 12.9 pct y/y
* Gemdale's Jan contract sales down 0.22 pct y/y
* Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers' Jan cargo throughput up 19.6 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Oceanwide Holdings' 543.06 mln shares to end on Feb 10
* Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics' IPO 8,256.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Haixia Environmental Protection's IPO 4,679 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring
* Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* China Northern Rare Earth's unit gets regulatory approval for assest restructuring Regulation
* Molong Petroleum Machinery's shareholders probed by regulator
* Hubei Wuchangyu's two shareholders probed by securities regulator Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Beibu Gulf's owner ENN plans 17 bln yuan investment in Guangxi
* Baosteel's board directors resign, to bring in strategic investors
* Nanjing Iron & Steel says unit gets tax preference (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)