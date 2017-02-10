BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.8675 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Chinese bitcoin exchanges say to strengthen scrutiny of customers
* China securities regulator to check brokerages' investment banking -Yicai
* China to boost aluminium output by up to 9 pct this year - Norsk Hydro Data due:
* China prelim import/export data for Jan
Company moves:
In focus
* Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt - source
Earnings/Performance
* Hithink RoyalFlush's 2016 net profit up 26.6 pct y/y
* Wanda Cinema's Jan box office revenue up 23.3 pct y/y
* Poly Real Estate Jan contract sales up 9.7 pct y/y
* China Merchants Shekou's Jan contract sales at 6.6 bln yuan
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's Jan hog sales down 7.1 pct y/y
* Dongfeng Automobile vehicle sales down 24.4 pct y/y in Jan
* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's vehicle sales down 50.2 pct y/y
* CNHTC Jinan Truck's truck sales up 79.3 pct y/y in Jan
* China Aerospace Times Electronics's preliminary 2016 net profit up 18.1 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* GRG Banking Equipment to unload up to 300 mln shares in Digital China
* Chongqing Construction Engineering's IPO 3,484 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Meili Hight Technology's IPO 3,887.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation
* Jianfeng Chemical faces risk of listing suspension after expected 3rd straight loss Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction wins subway PPP contract
* Bank of Jiangsu's board approves to invest up to 4 bln yuan to set up direct bank (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago