* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.8675 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Chinese bitcoin exchanges say to strengthen scrutiny of customers

* China securities regulator to check brokerages' investment banking -Yicai

* China to boost aluminium output by up to 9 pct this year - Norsk Hydro Data due:

* China prelim import/export data for Jan

Company moves:

In focus

* Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt - source

Earnings/Performance

* Hithink RoyalFlush's 2016 net profit up 26.6 pct y/y

* Wanda Cinema's Jan box office revenue up 23.3 pct y/y

* Poly Real Estate Jan contract sales up 9.7 pct y/y

* China Merchants Shekou's Jan contract sales at 6.6 bln yuan

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's Jan hog sales down 7.1 pct y/y

* Dongfeng Automobile vehicle sales down 24.4 pct y/y in Jan

* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's vehicle sales down 50.2 pct y/y

* CNHTC Jinan Truck's truck sales up 79.3 pct y/y in Jan

* China Aerospace Times Electronics's preliminary 2016 net profit up 18.1 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* GRG Banking Equipment to unload up to 300 mln shares in Digital China

* Chongqing Construction Engineering's IPO 3,484 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Meili Hight Technology's IPO 3,887.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation

* Jianfeng Chemical faces risk of listing suspension after expected 3rd straight loss Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction wins subway PPP contract

* Bank of Jiangsu's board approves to invest up to 4 bln yuan to set up direct bank