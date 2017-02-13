* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8775 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China, NZ pledge support for free trade to counter global protectionism

* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets - media

* China regulator still plans oil futures, weighs easing equity curbs - paper

* China regulator warns insurers over investment risks

* China FX regulator says no return to old capital controls-CBN

* China regulator approved 12 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 7 bln yuan

* Bitcoin trading shrivels under Chinese government's glare

* China to step up supervision of seed sector, GMO crops Data due:

* China FDI

* China automakers association to release January sales data

Company moves:

In focus

* Osram says gets U.S. government approval for lamps unit sale

* Geely Automobile to join Hang Seng Index, Li & Fung to be removed

* PetroChina aims for 7 pct boost in 2017 natural gas sales on yr - paper

Earnings/Performance

* Shenzhen Sunway Communication's prelim 2016 net profit up 141.5 pct y/y

* China Camc Engineering's prelim 2016 profit up 21.2 pct y/y

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Jan vehicle sales down 12.4 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Qtone Education's owners plan to cut an up to 3.8 pct stake in the company

* Hangzhou Nbond Nonwovens' IPO 3,522.91 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Fujian Anjoy Foods' Shanghai IPO oversubscribed 3,967 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction's consortium signs contract in Nigeria

* China Fortune Land's units win land sites for 1.9 bln yuan, to invest 606 mln yuan in property firms (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)