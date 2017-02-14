* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.878 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* EXCLUSIVE-China mulls radical output cuts, port coal ban in war on smog - document

* EXCLUSIVE-China's top developers plan to invest more in land this year-Reuters survey

* Chinese association bans some types of property investment in 16 cities

* China Jan vehicle sales flatline as tax hike, holiday season hit Data due:

* China Jan CPI, PPI

Company moves:

In focus

* Leshi Internet's controlling shareholder proposes issuing 20 new shares for every 10 shares held by all shareholders

* Chinese takeover of Germany's Postbank unlikely - source

* EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinochem in early talks to buy stake in Noble Group -sources

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai International Airport's preliminary 2016 net profit up 10.3 pct y/y

* New China Life Insurance's Jan accumulated gross premium income at 16.95 bln yuan, down 22 pct y/y

* China Eastern Airlines's Jan passengers carried up 12.6 pct y/y, mail and cargo carried down 5.4 pct y/y

* Metallurgical Corp of China's newly signed contracts up 43 pct in Jan

Equity changes/IPOs

* Orient Securities plans to issue up to 800 million A shares to raise up to 12 bln yuan via private placement

* Senyuan Electric's controlling shareholder acquired 4.5 mln shares in the company during Feb 6-13

* Major shareholder cuts a 4.9 pct stake in Yintai Resources, down from 13.2 pct

* Lock-up period for Tongwei's 299.7 mln shares to end on Feb 20

* Lock-up period for Huangshan Tourism Development's 296.6 mln shares to end on Feb 17 M&A

* China's Ningbo Jifeng to take 10 pct stake in Grammer -sources

* Greenland Holdings acquires four property projects in Jan

* Fujian Sunner Dev plans asset acquisition, share trade to halt Regulation

* Zhejiang Wanjia questioned by exchange regarding equity changes (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)