* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.866 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's banks extend second most loans on record in Jan as cbank signals tightening
* China's credit growth poses challenge, but tightening seen gradual
* Chinese panda bond sales to rise again in 2017 after 2016 jump - JPM
* China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
Company moves:
In focus
* Germany's Grammer to sell stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng
* China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundraising for overseas M&A-president
* Baosteel raises some cold rolled coil product prices for March delivery
* China Shenhua Jan coal sales up 60 pct
Earnings/Performance (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
* Wanhua Chemical's preliminary 2016 net profit up 128.6 pct
* Zhejiang Supor's prelim 2016 net profit up 21.2 pct
* Guangdong Tapai's prelim 2016 net profit up 19.3 pct
* Ping An Insurance announces Jan premium income for its
units
* China Southern Airlines updates on key operating data for Jan
* Hainan Airlines' Jan passenger carried up 21.2 pct, mail and cargo carried
down 8.2 pct
* Spring Airlines' Jan passenger carried up 21.9 pct, mail and cargo carried up
6.6 pct
* Juneyao Airlines and unit's Jan passenger carried up 24.4 pct, cargo and mail
carried up 16.5 pct
* Shenzhen Airport's Jan passenger throughput up 11.4 pct, cargo throughput down
2.1 pct
* Jiangsu Ganyue Expressway's Jan road toll revenue down 0.02 pct
* Datang Power 2016 power generation up 1.62 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Iron and Steel's major shareholder cuts stake to 4.99 pct
Regulation
* Guangdong Golden Dragon and its former chairman prosecuted for suspected
bribery
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* GM China venture to recall 161,281 vehicles for gear shift issue - quality watchdog
* GEM to invest 500 mln yuan on resources project
