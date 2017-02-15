* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.866 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's banks extend second most loans on record in Jan as cbank signals tightening

* China's credit growth poses challenge, but tightening seen gradual

* Chinese panda bond sales to rise again in 2017 after 2016 jump - JPM

* China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude

* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

Company moves:

In focus

* Germany's Grammer to sell stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng

* China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundraising for overseas M&A-president

* Baosteel raises some cold rolled coil product prices for March delivery

* China Shenhua Jan coal sales up 60 pct

Earnings/Performance (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

* Wanhua Chemical's preliminary 2016 net profit up 128.6 pct

* Zhejiang Supor's prelim 2016 net profit up 21.2 pct

* Guangdong Tapai's prelim 2016 net profit up 19.3 pct

* Ping An Insurance announces Jan premium income for its units

* China Southern Airlines updates on key operating data for Jan

* Hainan Airlines' Jan passenger carried up 21.2 pct, mail and cargo carried down 8.2 pct

* Spring Airlines' Jan passenger carried up 21.9 pct, mail and cargo carried up 6.6 pct

* Juneyao Airlines and unit's Jan passenger carried up 24.4 pct, cargo and mail carried up 16.5 pct

* Shenzhen Airport's Jan passenger throughput up 11.4 pct, cargo throughput down 2.1 pct

* Jiangsu Ganyue Expressway's Jan road toll revenue down 0.02 pct

* Datang Power 2016 power generation up 1.62 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shandong Iron and Steel's major shareholder cuts stake to 4.99 pct Regulation

* Guangdong Golden Dragon and its former chairman prosecuted for suspected bribery Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* GM China venture to recall 161,281 vehicles for gear shift issue - quality watchdog

* GEM to invest 500 mln yuan on resources project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)