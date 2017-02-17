BRIEF-Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota SPG & Wvg Mills March-qtr profit rises
May 29 Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota SPG & WVG Mills Ltd:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.1 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.854 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China relaxes trading rules on stock index futures
* China’s private placement boom on borrowed time
* China's overseas property purchases, investments slump as capital controls bite
* EXCLUSIVE-EU preparing early China summit in message to Trump - sources
* Hong Kong stock exchange to launch renminbi currency options on March 20
* German steel federation sees Chinese overcapacity persisting Company moves: (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Tech's prelim 2016 net profit rises 26.3 pct
* Yunnan Aluminium to raise up to 4.5 bln yuan, buy hydro plants
Earnings/Performance
* Fujian Sunner Development returns to net profit in 2016
* Dongguan Development's prelim 2016 net profit rises 1.7 pct
* Beijing Philisense Technology's prelim 2016 profit surges 134.3 pct
* Shanghai Int'l Airport's Jan passenger throughput up 11.3 pct, cargo throughput up 6.7 pct
* China Coal Energy Jan commercial coal sales down 31.3 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Iron & Steel's shareholder to sell its entire 4.99 pct stake
* Anhui Conch Cement cuts stake in Qingsong Building Materials to 8.16 pct from 13.16 pct
* Lock-up period for Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' 640.6 mln shares to end on Feb 20 Regulation
* Kunming Machine Tool and its former chairman reprimanded by regulator Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Aier Eye Hospital Group to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for 3 yrs
* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit wins land auction for 6.0 billion yuan in Shenzhen
* Focus Media Information Technology's unit receives govt fund of 277.8 million yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
May 29 Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota SPG & WVG Mills Ltd:
* March quarter net loss 261.6 million rupees versus loss 34.6 million rupees year ago