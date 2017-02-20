* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct

* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.8689 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China unveils rules to check "excessive" additional fundraising by companies

* China says policies unaffected by Trump plan to bring factories back to U.S.

* China to face pressure to ensure enough jobs this year - vice premier

* China Jan FX sales slow on stronger yuan, tighter capital controls

* China central bank says to tighten oversight of company debt, bank assets

* China will step up anti-money laundering supervision - c.bank

* China should maintain differentiated home lending policies - cbank official

* China's property investment to grow less rapidly this year - report

* China's 2017 natural gas output to jump to 170 bcm - energy agency

* China approved 12 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.5 bln yuan

Company moves:

In focus

* China's HNA takes 3 pct stake in Deutsche Bank

* Chinese automakers Dongfeng, FAW to build joint innovation centre

* Bank of China pays 600,000 euros to close Italy money laundering case

* UAE's ADNOC awards China's CNPC stake in onshore concession

Earnings/Performance

* Wens Foodstuff's prelim 2016 net profit rises 89.7 pct y/y

* China South Publishing & Media's prelim 2016 profit rises 6.4 pct y/y

* Toly Bread's prelim 2016 net profit rises 25.5 pct y/y

* Chenming Paper's profit doubles in 2016, plans to set up insurance firm

* Suofeiya Home Collection's prelim 2016 net profit rises 44.7 pct y/y

* China Pacific Insurance Group announces January premium income for units

Equity changes/IPOs

* Beijing Jetsen Technology's controlling shareholder cuts a 3.1 stake M&A

* Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets

* Pengqi Technology Dev to acquire stake in electronic technology firm Trading halt/resumption

* Industrial Securities' scraps share private placement, trading in shares to resume

* Sichuan Expressway's A-share trade to halt pending announcement

* Shanxi Meijin Energy's share trade to halt pending announcement

* JiangSu Bicon Pharma's share trade to halt pending announcement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing WKW Automotive Parts in JV deal with partners

* Far East Smarter Energy invests $240 mln in electric car JV

* CITIC Securities plans to boost unit's capital by 11 bln yuan, other moves