* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +1.2 pct, CSI300 +1.5 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.875 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PBOC to extend easier cash buffer rule for banks supporting underserved sectors - sources

* China adjusts yuan midpoint mechanism - sources

* Chinese investors find their cash is losing its cachet

* China steel mills caught on the hop by North Korea coal ban

Company moves:

In focus

* Alibaba expands bricks-and-mortar retail push with Bailian deal

* China's Ant Financial to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay

* EXCLUSIVE-China's Geely to bid for Malaysian car maker Proton - sources

* Wanda's $1 bln purchase of Dick Clark Productions falls apart - report

* Gree Electric Appliances, Zhuhai Yinlong New Energy in procurement deal

* Legend Holdings Corp becomes owner of Wanfu Biotechnology

Earnings/Performance

* Guotai Junan Securities 2016 net profit down 37.3 pct y/y

* Chengdu Fusen Noble House's prelim 2016 profit up 22.9 pct y/y

* Beijing Kunlun Tech sees Q1 profit up 91.3-121.3 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Senyuan Electric's controlling shareholder has boosted its stake by 3.3 pct

* Central China Securities plans H-share buy-backs

* Lock-up period for Lingnan Landscape's 145 mln shares to end on Feb 22

* Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology to raise money via employee stock ownership plan

* Shenzhen Sunway Communication's shareholder cuts a 1.5 pct stake M&A

* Shandong Tyan Home in deal to buy Hanking Australia

* China Tungsten and Hightech Materials gets state planner approval to acquire Germany's HPTec Trading halt/resumption

* Huapont Life Sciences scraps share private placement, share trade to resume

* Do-Fluoride Chemicals scraps share private placement, share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Bank of Communications updates on spin-off and separate listing of Bocom Int'l

* ZTE says unit granted approval for quotation of shares on National Equities Exchange And Quotations (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)