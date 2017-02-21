BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +1.2 pct, CSI300 +1.5 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.875 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* PBOC to extend easier cash buffer rule for banks supporting underserved sectors - sources
* China adjusts yuan midpoint mechanism - sources
* Chinese investors find their cash is losing its cachet
* China steel mills caught on the hop by North Korea coal ban
Company moves:
In focus
* Alibaba expands bricks-and-mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* China's Ant Financial to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Geely to bid for Malaysian car maker Proton - sources
* Wanda's $1 bln purchase of Dick Clark Productions falls apart - report
* Gree Electric Appliances, Zhuhai Yinlong New Energy in procurement deal
* Legend Holdings Corp becomes owner of Wanfu Biotechnology
Earnings/Performance
* Guotai Junan Securities 2016 net profit down 37.3 pct y/y
* Chengdu Fusen Noble House's prelim 2016 profit up 22.9 pct y/y
* Beijing Kunlun Tech sees Q1 profit up 91.3-121.3 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Senyuan Electric's controlling shareholder has boosted its stake by 3.3 pct
* Central China Securities plans H-share buy-backs
* Lock-up period for Lingnan Landscape's 145 mln shares to end on Feb 22
* Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology to raise money via employee stock ownership plan
* Shenzhen Sunway Communication's shareholder cuts a 1.5 pct stake M&A
* Shandong Tyan Home in deal to buy Hanking Australia
* China Tungsten and Hightech Materials gets state planner approval to acquire Germany's HPTec Trading halt/resumption
* Huapont Life Sciences scraps share private placement, share trade to resume
* Do-Fluoride Chemicals scraps share private placement, share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Bank of Communications updates on spin-off and separate listing of Bocom Int'l
* ZTE says unit granted approval for quotation of shares on National Equities Exchange And Quotations (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
